News: Sky-House back in at Waverley
By Tom Austen
Sky-House Co,, the Sheffield-based housebuilder, has secured another parcel of land at the Waverley site in Rotherham.
It is the company's third deal with Harworth Group plc, a leading regenerator of land and property for sustainable development and investment, and should lead to the development of 106 new homes off Mitchell Way at Harworth's flagship site.
Previous phases feature a 21st Century take on the traditional back-to-back house.
The latest planned development will comprise a mixture of two to four-bedroom houses and apartments designed by CODA Architecture. Close to the Olive Lane part of the site, the units will again be a re-imagining of Victorian terraced homes for modern day living, providing well-designed energy-efficient homes with roof gardens, all of which will have a rating of EPC B+ or above and EV charging points.
Sky-House’s development will follow the adopted design code for Waverley, with a masterplan aimed at hiding cars and creating strong street frontages, while integrating high quality street furniture and tree-lined roads. It will also improve pedestrian links to Harworth’s planned mixed-use ‘heart of the community’ development, Olive Lane, the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP), and other existing community assets and green spaces.
Ed Cathhpole, Regional Director – Yorkshire & Central, Harworth Group plc, said: “Sky-House is a valued partner of Harworth, delivering a unique housing product at Waverley which emphasises good-quality design and sustainability. We are pleased that we have been able to extend our partnership further with this latest land sale. These new homes will enhance the vibrancy of the Waverley community and benefit from a wealth of green space and community amenities, including our planned Olive Lane development.”
"Building our third phase of new homes at Waverley is a significant milestone as we continue our productive relationship with Harworth to deliver what buyers really want from their new homes in the North of England."
The sale rounds off an active year for Harworth at its 740-acre Waverley development, which saw land sales made to Avant and Barratt and David Wilson Homes for the construction of over 590 homes, work begin on a 150-bedroom Marriott Courtyard hotel and plans approved for a new health centre. Plans for this year include the delivery of new single-family build-to-rent homes and further community amenities at the site.
Forge New Homes is expected to bring forward 32 homes alongside the Olive Lane development. The Sheffield company is a partnership between five leading housing providers – Great Places Housing Group, Yorkshire Housing, Together Housing, South Yorkshire Housing and the Guinness Partnership.
As a new developer the company initially struggled to secure the finance from the private sector that it needed to bring forward its concept. But Homes England was attracted to the strong place-making ethos of the scheme, its aim to reduce carbon output, and the targeted ownership group of first-time buyers and lower income families and provided £3.2m in development finance.
The completed scheme was an undeniable success. Sales demand exceeded expectations, and it was well received by the design and development community, with several award nominations.
Importantly, Homes England was able to help Sky-House to utilise the equity and profit released from Waverley to fund the land acquisition of Oughtibridge Mill nearby. Alongside this, it provided £3.7m of additional development funding and the company went on to secure £12.5m funding from the St Bride’s White Rose Residential Partnership.
"From Waverley Phase 1 to Oughtibridge Mill, we will complete 84 homes alongside commercial space, and we now have close to 400 homes and commercial space on the drawing board and a secure pipeline of funding and sites for the next 3-5 years.
"By accessing Homes England’s support, we have shifted from developer to housebuilder and now, more importantly, to place maker with close to 40 full and part time staff across the business alongside a growing cabinet of awards. All the team at Homes England have been amazing and we cannot thank them enough- all we can do is keep delivering great homes."
On the next phase at Waverley, Cross added: "As the largest Sky-House development to date, it heralds our transition to a regional housebuilder of choice, meeting head-on the challenges of quality design, energy efficient homes, liveable streets and at a price point within the reach of people across South Yorkshire in these challenging times.”
Images: Sky House Co.
3 comments:
Grotesquely overpriced for what they are. As is everything on Waverley.
They've somehow managed to spread the floorspace of a 2 bedroom flat over 4 floors with a lovely view of an industrial estate and the parkway and charging well over 200k for the privilege. Well done to them on finding mugs willing to buy them.
The industrial estate looks beautiful in the morning sunrise , and also to can tell what the traffic is like on the parkway
