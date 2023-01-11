News: International Stones UK set for growth following purchase of Rotherham site
By Tom Austen
International Stones UK, a privately-owned importer and wholesale supplier of granite, quartz, marble, limestone, travertine and slate, is set for growth following the purchase of four industrial units in Rotherham.
Plans have been submitted to convert the units at at The Ickles, Templeborough into a brand-new warehouse, head office and customer showroom for the company which is an importer and wholesale supplier of quality stone slabs.
The company, which was established in 2009, currently employs 11 people. Following the move to the new site, International Stones has plans to create further jobs and introduce new lifting technology to the warehouse to aid efficiency.
Sheffield property law specialist Mason Thomas Law assisted international Stones UK with the acquisition of the new units, which follows a four-year search by the business for larger premises.
Mat Bacon, Managing Director of International Stones UK, said: “The super site at The Ickles will give us an additional 50,000 sq ft of space which will enable us to move all areas of the business to one location which is more accessible for both staff and customers.
“Additionally, the site is just 70 metres from a freight terminal which is ideal for the products we import. The new site at The Ickles gives us an ideal platform to grow the business significantly as well as enable us to operate more efficiently.”
Currently the business operates from two sites – Beeley Wood in Sheffield and a single unit at The Ickles which was purchased in 2020. The acquisition of the additional units will now enable International Stones to consolidate the business and relocate it from multiple locations to a single purpose-built site which benefits from close proximity to junctions 33 and 34 of the M1 which will enable easy access for customers.
Mason Thomas Law also assisted with the purchase of the first unit at The Ickles in 2020.
Mat added: “Purchasing the new units was a complicated and drawn-out process but Mason Thomas Law really kept things moving and helped us navigate various obstacles we encountered. We’re now ready to go and looking forward to having more space and being able to develop the business further as well as welcome customers to the site. It’s an exciting time for International Stones UK.”
International Stones is one of a very few independent and privately owned British wholesalers of stone slabs. It supplies the most diverse range of granite, composite quartz and porcelain in the UK to retailers, individuals and property developers.
