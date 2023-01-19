News: £6m plans to replace burnt out buildings in Rotherham town centre





A viability report shows how redevelopment doesn't stack up in economic terms without the council using external grant funding.







Now a planning application has been submitted showing how the key gateway site could be regenerated. Planning permission is a key condition that the council believes gives them a high level of confidence that the use of compulsory purchase powers is justified.



Designed by AHR Architects, the proposals show that the current buildings would be demolished and replaced by a mixed use building, between two and four storeys in height, comprising 19 residential flats and three units totalling 1,238 sq ft of commercial floorspace, plus access, external landscaping and car parking.



Plans are for a mix of 1-bed (7) and 2-bed (12) flats with either garden space on the ground floor or juliet balconies on the upper floors. Access is retained through the site to service the buildings on Bridgegate to the rear and plans include seven parking spaces and space for 40 cycles.



The site is within the town centre conservation area which means that views, especially of Rotherham Minster, are to be respected and so the height of any new buildings are restricted. From the North, the building would step down towards the Chapel on the Bridge.



With contemporary elevations, design elements include red brick and pre-coated steel cladding.



The plans state: "The burnt-out buildings site at 3-7 Corporation Street have been a long-standing problem within Rotherham town centre. The dilapidated condition of the buildings has impacted on the character of this part of the town centre, which is within a conservation area and to where significant regeneration and investment is being directed. As a result, the site needs to be redeveloped.



"The proposed development would introduce commercial floor space into the town centre which will enhance the vitality and viability of the town centre, as well as providing high-quality new homes in a sustainable location, resulting in the regeneration of this long-term derelict and underutlised site.



"The proposed development will positively enhance the appearance of the site and its surrounding area, providing an improved "address" to Corporation Street, making use of and benefitting from the central town centre location. The proposals present an opportunity to provide a statement of regeneration for the area and to make a positive contribution to the appearance of the area to draw in new residents, and further regeneration and development."



Commercial property firm, Eddisons, has provided a viability report for Rotherham Council. It concludes that the development costs associated with the project comes in at £5.94m with the completed properties worth around £2.12m, a gap of £3.8m showing that the development would be unviable. However, the redevelopment is included in the council's plans for using £31.6m it secured from the Towns Fund.



With the external funding available to support the project, the Council has said that it intends to select and work with a private sector developer to bring about delivery upon acquisition. Target dates are for a start on site in January 2025 and completion in March 2026 - two years after the scheduled completion of Forge Island nearby.



Details have been revealed for what is set to replace the burnt out buildings on Corporation Street, if and when they come under council control.