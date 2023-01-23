News: Lloyds to close Rotherham branch
By Tom Austen
Lloyds Banking Group has confirmed plans to close its branch in a Rotherham village as part of plans to close 40 branches under the Lloyds and Halifax names.
The bank said that the Wickersley branch will close on May 15 2023.
A review of the Bawtry Road branch showed that 142 customers used it regularly in the 12 months to July 2022.
Customers are already banking in other ways with 75% of customers using the Wickersley branch in the review also using other Lloyds Bank branches, internet banking or PhoneBank (Lloyds Bank telephone banking service).
A spokesperson for Lloyds said: "Like many other high street businesses, we’ve seen people using our branches less frequently in recent years as more customers choose to do most of their everyday banking online. We’re responding to the way our customers use our branches. We’ll continue to invest in our branch network, but we have to make sure our branches are where customers need and use them most. As a result, we've made the difficult decision to close this branch because customers are using it less often. In addition the majority of customers are also using alternative ways to bank.
"You can use any of our branches and our nearest alternative is the Rotherham branch. You can also use a Post Office for your everyday banking. We’re still here to support you, and there’s a number of ways you can bank with us."
Alexander Stafford, MP for Rother Valley, said: "This is a bitter blow to Rother Valley, and residents will know that I have raised the issue of access to cash before now. For many vulnerable and/or elderly residents and businesses alike, access to cash is essential and I am very concerned that we are to lose the Wickersley branch.
"I appreciate that people are increasingly switching to online banking - whether this is because they have been forced to due to bank closures or through choice, is a separate debate. However, I believe banks play a key role in high streets and should do more to support local retail and hospitality businesses.
"I will be meeting representatives of Lloyds in due course to discuss the rationale for this appalling decision and to get some clarity on what they will be doing to support customers who will be hardest hit by this closure.
"On the wider issue, I would like to see shared banking hubs, which are being piloted currently, rolled out eventually across the high streets of Rother Valley. I will be reaching out to banks to learn more about the current pilots."
Lloyds branches nearby include those on Wellgate in Rotherham town centre, in Mexborough, Doncaster and in Woodhouse in Sheffield.
