News: AES makes another overseas acquisition
By Tom Austen
Rotherham-based AES Engineering Ltd has further increased its reliability services and product offering in North America by acquiring a controlling stake in the reliability company, DATUM RMS, for an undisclosed sum.
The multi award winning Templeborough company designs and makes mechanical seals and support systems for a wide range of global industries including oil and gas, food, water, mining and pharmaceuticals.
This latest expansion in the global market follows recent acquisitions in the Netherlands, Canada and Australia.
DATUM RMS, headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and also with operations in Savannah, Georgia is a recognised leader in reliability and vibration monitoring services, specialising in the prevention and solving of problems with machinery, foundations and structures.
The acquisition will allow the existing customers of DATUM RMS to benefit from a wider product and service offering from the AES Reliability Group of companies owned by AES Engineering Ltd.
By joining the AES Engineering Group, DATUM RMS customers gain access to world-class reliability products such as Machine Sentry the cloud based condition monitoring system and EasyBrace, the universal bracing system designed for the reduction of structural vibration in small bore pipes.
Chris Rea, Group Managing Director of AES Engineering Ltd said: "The acquisition of DATUM RMS supports our strategic decision to globalise our reliability focused businesses and further strengthens our customer offering in the important North American market."
