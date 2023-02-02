News: Rotherham retailer announces closure after 127 years
By Tom Austen
A Rotherham retailer with over 100 years of history in the town centre has announced that it will close.
The Ring Shop on Corporation Street, also known as Smith Brothers, made the announcement last week that it will close its doors on February 18.
The jewellers has been a mainstay in the town, with the Swann family supplying Rotherham folk with engagement rings, wedding rings, watches and more.
In a post on Facebook, The Ring Shop said: "It is with heavy hearts that we announce the closing of Smith Brothers The Ring Shop, after 127 years at the centre of Rotherham.
"We are proud to have served multiple generations of families over the years, and we want to acknowledge the loyalty of our customers by offeringeductions of up to 50% off across our collections.
"We would love for you to come and see us before our doors will close for the final time on Saturday 18th February 2023."
Advertisement
With Corporation Street now a target for regeneration, The Ring Shop was one of the last remaining retailers in that area.
Backed by external funding, Rotherham Council is keen for the Culture & Leisure Quarter to be extended from nearby Forge Island. The authority has already acquired Riverside Precinct, the former bingo hall, and the empty Wilko's unit and is hoping to acquire the burnt out buildings opposite.
Rothbiz understands that last year the council began negotiations to acquire The Ring Shop property at 26 - 28 Corporation Street which was going through probate due to the sad death of the owner, Anthony Swann in May 2022.
The Ring Shop Facebook page
Images: Google Maps
The Ring Shop on Corporation Street, also known as Smith Brothers, made the announcement last week that it will close its doors on February 18.
The jewellers has been a mainstay in the town, with the Swann family supplying Rotherham folk with engagement rings, wedding rings, watches and more.
In a post on Facebook, The Ring Shop said: "It is with heavy hearts that we announce the closing of Smith Brothers The Ring Shop, after 127 years at the centre of Rotherham.
"We are proud to have served multiple generations of families over the years, and we want to acknowledge the loyalty of our customers by offeringeductions of up to 50% off across our collections.
"We would love for you to come and see us before our doors will close for the final time on Saturday 18th February 2023."
Advertisement
With Corporation Street now a target for regeneration, The Ring Shop was one of the last remaining retailers in that area.
Backed by external funding, Rotherham Council is keen for the Culture & Leisure Quarter to be extended from nearby Forge Island. The authority has already acquired Riverside Precinct, the former bingo hall, and the empty Wilko's unit and is hoping to acquire the burnt out buildings opposite.
Rothbiz understands that last year the council began negotiations to acquire The Ring Shop property at 26 - 28 Corporation Street which was going through probate due to the sad death of the owner, Anthony Swann in May 2022.
The Ring Shop Facebook page
Images: Google Maps
0 comments:
Post a Comment