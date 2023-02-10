News: New tenants sought for Rotherham's boutique hotel





Back in 2018 the Grade II listed "hidden gem" of a building reopened as as boutique hotel, bar and restaurant following a £500,000 revamp led by Mark Mcgrail, owner of SME Environmental Holdings.



The former office built in a Tudor Revival style is tucked away behind the High Street on The Crofts. It was famously occupied by George Wright & Company in the 1800's who designed and manufactured elaborate stoves and fireplaces. The site also formed lawyer's offices from 1777-1887.



An update of Facebook states: "We just wanted to make everyone aware going forward our tenants at George Wright have gone into insolvency and left us to pick up the pieces hence we have also had to set up a new page.



"We are now only currently open for drop ins until we can sort these issues out!



"We hope everyone understands and can help us in moving forward as this beautiful listed building is definitely not going to waste after all the hard work we have put in over the years!



"If anyone has any grievances with the previous tenants (Darren Hughes & Mark Casson) please use the details to follow as they have also left us and quite a few others in a financial crisis!



"We will be temporarily open from Monday 13th 8am onwards if you want to pop in to discuss anything. Together we can make a change for the better!"



Hughes and Casson were behind the Fitzwilliam & Hughes coffee shop in the town centre which closed in the Imperial Buildings last year. The Imperial Catering Services Limited company was also operating Walsh's Irish Sports Bar on Domine Lane as well as the George Wright.



Now listed for sale or lease, the George Wright has seven en-suite rooms, a restaurant, three bar areas, and an outdoor area with retractable roof. The property is also available with a totally separate cottage, known as Badger Cottage, that sleeps four.



George Wright Boutique Hotel website



The owners of the George Wright Boutique Hotel in Rotherham have given an update on circumstances at the town centre venue after being left high and dry by tenants who have hit financial trouble.