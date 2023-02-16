News: Century II Business Centre in Rotherham nears completion
By Tom Austen
Building works on Rotherham Council’s £5.4m scheme, Century II Business Centre, are heading towards completion.
The new business centre based in Manvers will be Rotherham’s fifth dedicated business hub to support and grow start-up and small businesses in the borough.
Local MP for Wentworth and Dearne, John Healey MP, and Rotherham Council’s Deputy Leader, Cllr Sarah Allen, had the opportunity to have a look round the new centre as the project nears the final construction phase.
Century II Business Centre will offer a range of spaces for local businesses, including 20 workshops, 16 office units, and two 512 sq ft lab spaces, giving businesses flexible and modern spaces to grow.
It is due to open to its first occupants in late Spring 2023, with businesses being welcomed to attend an open day after work is completed.
John Healey MP said: “Building work is really coming on and it will be great to see local businesses moving into the centre later in April.
“It’s on the back of the success of the original Century Business Centre, which opened over 20 years ago, that this investment is being made and it’s clear to see Rotherham Council is committed to supporting start-up and small businesses across the borough.”
Esh Construction is the appointed contractor on site building the centre. Esh’s Operations Manager, Andrew Schofield, said: “It was a pleasure to be part of this visit and showcase progress made on the scheme so far. As part of the development, we made a commitment to maximising social and economic value within the local community. To date we have delivered careers and employability workshops for young people in nearby schools and colleges, arranged site visits for college students, and facilitated apprentice training on site.”
Rotherham Council’s Cllr Sarah Allen said: “This £5.4m business centre is just one of the major investments that the council is making to help create jobs and improve our borough. Spaces such as the workshops, office units and lab spaces at Century II Business Centre offer local businesses an incredible opportunity to grow in their chosen industry. It is fantastic to see spaces like these for businesses across the Rotherham borough, creating vibrant business districts with great connectivity and travel links with nearby Barnsley, Doncaster and the wider region. Developments like this highlight and solidify the Council’s pledge to expand Rotherham’s economic opportunities, and I am excited to see what fantastic businesses bloom in years to come.”
Images: RiDO
Advertisement
