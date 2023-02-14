News: Funding for fit-out at Grimm & Co





Leading design experts at Lumsden Design have been appointed to make the imaginitive space a reality.



The charity has been running since 2014 and was founded by Deborah Bullivant, who developed the story destination and a suite of activities, built on a bedrock of action research that demonstrated real and significant positive impact on literacies for children and young people and families - especially for those communities, often left behind.



Following the purchase of a former church building on Ship Hill, Grimm & Co were looking to proceed with the renovation and refurbishment work when lockdown hit. The closure of the story centre and magical shop on Doncaster Gate, the diversion of promised funds and the enforced cancellation of fundraising events, meant that plans for the building were put on hold and all efforts concentrated on taking their creative delivery to children and young people online and directly into communities.



The charity has carried out activities at Clifton Park, Gulliver’s Valley and took space in the Old Town Hall in the town centre.



Having extended its status as a “National Portfolio Organisation” for another three years, with £247,116 per year up to 2026, a tender exercise for the internal fitout works for the new home was completed in June 2022 where costs came back significantly higher than expected.



The South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) is now looking to support the £2.9m project with a £620,000 grant.



Papers explain: "Although the chosen contractor was the lowest priced (as well as the highest scoring tender submission) they are still over the original budget which has led to this funding request of £617k to cover the cost increases, alongside £110k provided by Key Fund.



"This scheme will provide a ‘hub’ for Grimm & Co (a registered charity) to support under-resourced children and young people aged 0 - 18 with their confidence and skills around creativity and writing. Examples of programmes planned to be delivered in the new ‘hub’ by Grimm & Co include: workshops to school children focusing on creative writing; sessions aimed at engaging teachers in professional development; production of digital resources to encourage writing; and a ‘festival of stories’. "







As the charity put it in its annual report: "We invite you to venture into a place unlike anything you’ve seen before, with more learning spaces, more gym equipment for your imaginations, a place to fill your stomach in the Feastery, a place to fill your boots in the Apothecary, a place that is safe and welcoming to all, where children and young people can celebrate being themselves and feel empowered in their own creative abilities, oh, and there’ll also be an overgrown beanstalk too."



Lumsden designs retail for destinations – cultural, entertainment and visitor attractions worldwide, including for The British Museum and Harry Potter retail destinations such as Platform 9 3/4 at Kings Cross and the Warner Bros. Studio Tour.



Grimm's shop in the Old Town Hall closes on Saturday February 25 with the online shop remaining available. The opening of the new premises is scheduled for June 2023.



