News: Music Factory on the move, and with it a Rotherham icon
By Tom Austen
The company that propelled a rock & roll loving cartoon bunny from Rotherham to the world has moved out of its burrow in the borough.
The Music Factory Entertainment Group has moved out of its historic Parkgate base, taking on offices at a new creative hub in Wakefield following an interim move to Manvers.
Chairman of the group, John Pickles created Jive Bunny and the Mastermixers alongside his son Andy back in 1989. It became a global phenomenom taking the charts by storm with the release of Swing The Mood. The single reached number one in twelve countries, including Germany, Australia, Norway and the UK, selling over two million copies.
Follow up singles That’s What I Like and Let’s Party also topped the charts giving them three consecutive UK number ones and cementing a place in the record books. To date the act has amassed worldwide sales exceeding 15 million units.
The Music Factory began life in a terraced house in 1983 when John Pickles established a production facility and began licencing music around the world. With brands like Mastermix, Europe’s leading supplier of DJ only music, it ended up occupying the whole street and built up a catalogue of 15,000 sound recordings, publishing rights and brands. It is now led by Andy Pickles.
Another brand is Tidy Trax - a pioneer for over 27 years as one of the UK’s most successful independent dance record labels, with over 1,500 releases. Founded in 1995 by the Tidy Boys (Andy Pickles and Amadeus Mozart), Tidy Trax has grown from a label into an events company, hosting club events to the world-renowned Tidy Weekender and numerous global tours.
Another brand is Pure Energy GO which exists to provide gym operators and fitness professionals with a unique music service designed specifically for the fitness industry. Removing music licensing complications, Pure Energy GO will become the leading digital service provider (DSP) for the fitness industry, creating structured class content, greatly reducing the cost of using music in exercise classes and providing a quality and reliable service for the fitness industry.
Other associated companies include North Star 360, a comprehensive music industry training and development programme, and U-Explore, the digital careers platform.
Back in Parkgate, plans were approved in 2021 for the demolition of an existing building and the erection of a pair of new industrial units on the Fitzwilliam Road site.
1 comments:
Bye bye Rotherham....as usual!
