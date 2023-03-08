News: Why is Popeyes taking over from KFC at Parkgate?
By Tom Austen
Work is well underway on changing KFC to a new Popeyes outlet in Rotherham.
Rothbiz has reported that, continuing its rapid growth across the British Isles, Popeyes UK has included Rotherham in its next clutch of sites – with five new restaurants across the country launching imminently.
Founded in New Orleans in 1972, Popeyes distinguishes itself with a unique New Orleans style menu featuring spicy chicken, chicken tenders and other regional items. It now has over 3,700 restaurants in the U.S. and around the world.
Rotherham will mark the brand’s first foray into drive-thru restaurants in the UK, following significant success with its in-line locations and delivery dark kitchens.
Work is underway at Parkgate after planning permission was secured for the reconfiguration of the car park and drive-thru lane to create dual ordering lane, designed to "enhance the function of the drive thru lane in order to reduce the potential for queuing vehicles to obstruct the customer car park."
Advertisement
A new planning application has recently been submitted for distinctive orange signange.
Popeyes UK has confirmed that, for the Rotherham drive-thru site, it was the landlord's decision to replace KFC with a Popeyes restaurant. This echoes the chain's debut at Stratford which saw Popeyes replace KFC in a move the newer brand dubbed "Chicken Wars."
Tom Crowley, CEO at Popeyes UK, said: “The sustained demand we’re seeing for Popeyes in the UK is incredible, but not unexpected – Popeyes is a cult brand with a huge following in the US and has supplied food for everything from celebrity weddings to the Met Gala.
“That said, it’s still brilliant to see how enthusiastically the UK has welcomed us, and we’re particularly proud to be opening our first drive-thru locations this year. Now that we’ve established a growing presence here, we’re excited to start turning our attention towards building an industry-leading employee value proposition for our UK teams and identifying where we can make a difference in the communities we’re part of.
“That’s always been the Popeyes way.”
Popeyes UK website
Images: Popeyes UK
Rothbiz has reported that, continuing its rapid growth across the British Isles, Popeyes UK has included Rotherham in its next clutch of sites – with five new restaurants across the country launching imminently.
Founded in New Orleans in 1972, Popeyes distinguishes itself with a unique New Orleans style menu featuring spicy chicken, chicken tenders and other regional items. It now has over 3,700 restaurants in the U.S. and around the world.
Rotherham will mark the brand’s first foray into drive-thru restaurants in the UK, following significant success with its in-line locations and delivery dark kitchens.
Work is underway at Parkgate after planning permission was secured for the reconfiguration of the car park and drive-thru lane to create dual ordering lane, designed to "enhance the function of the drive thru lane in order to reduce the potential for queuing vehicles to obstruct the customer car park."
Advertisement
A new planning application has recently been submitted for distinctive orange signange.
Popeyes UK has confirmed that, for the Rotherham drive-thru site, it was the landlord's decision to replace KFC with a Popeyes restaurant. This echoes the chain's debut at Stratford which saw Popeyes replace KFC in a move the newer brand dubbed "Chicken Wars."
Tom Crowley, CEO at Popeyes UK, said: “The sustained demand we’re seeing for Popeyes in the UK is incredible, but not unexpected – Popeyes is a cult brand with a huge following in the US and has supplied food for everything from celebrity weddings to the Met Gala.
“That said, it’s still brilliant to see how enthusiastically the UK has welcomed us, and we’re particularly proud to be opening our first drive-thru locations this year. Now that we’ve established a growing presence here, we’re excited to start turning our attention towards building an industry-leading employee value proposition for our UK teams and identifying where we can make a difference in the communities we’re part of.
“That’s always been the Popeyes way.”
Popeyes UK website
Images: Popeyes UK
1 comments:
Nice with Olive Oyl
Post a Comment