News: Businesses urged to join with Yorkshire's Hidden Gems
By Tom Austen
Local businesses are being invited to join some of the region's biggest attractions as part of an initiative to support the visitor economy and encourage people to experience Yorkshire’s Hidden Gems.
The project stems from a pledge to work together to attract more visitors and increase local spend that was strengthened during the recent pandemic, with bosses at key tourism assets in Rotherham keen to see positivity and pride used to promote the area.
Assets to get involved range from theme parks to stately houses. They include Gulliver’s Valley, Wentworth Woodhouse, Magna Science Adventure Centre, Grimm & Co., Rotherham United, Rother Valley Country Park and Clifton Park.
The initiative follows the demise of Welcome to Yorkshire and the publishing of the de Bois Review - an independent review of destination management organisations in England.
Operated by Locial Ltd, Yorkshire's Hidden Gems is being supported by The Rotherham Pioneers - an exclusive group for Rotherham businesses who want to promote the town.
More local businesses are being sought to join the initiative and "become a gem." Attractions, restaurants, tea rooms, hotels, events, leisure spaces, cultural places, shops, anything that is a destination and can offer an experience.
Businesses can sign up for free to feature on the website and social media which promotes news, events and offers.
Businesses can also get involved for free with the Yorkshire’s Hidden Gems discount card scheme that uses offers, discounts and deals to encourage people to shop and visit local.
At £10 for the year, current offers for cardholders include £15 pp tickets for Gulliver's Valley and 25% off entrance to House and Garden admission at Wentworth Woodhouse. A number of giveaways are planned for the coming months.
Bright Stars Play Space, an engaging and educational play space for babies and toddlers in Parkgate, has joined the initiative.
Caroline Austen, founder of Bright Stars Play Space, said: "We are delighted to be part of Yorkshire's Hidden Gems. As a relatively new business, it puts us alongside the amazing local assets like Gulliver's and Wentworth Woodhouse, which is just fantastic. It's great to see our upcoming Easter parties, craft sessions, Daddy & baby sessions and baby rave on the events calendar.
"There's loads happening around here, I think we just need to shout about it more and uncover these hidden gems. As a family we've got a discount card and we are looking forward to using it, especially at Gulliver's Valley - our daughter's favourite place! If you buy a card for £10, you'll make your money back in savings even if you only go to Gulliver's once in the year."
Bright Stars Play Space website
Yorkshire’s Hidden Gems website
Images: Tom Austen
