News: Xeros secures more global deals
By Tom Austen
Xeros Technology Group plc, the creator of technologies that reduce the impact of clothing on the planet, has secured two more global contracts for its XFilter filtration technology.
Based on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham, Xeros is a Leeds University spin-out that has moved to "IP-rich, capital-light" business model with water saving and filtration technologies with multiple commercial applications.
The AIM-listed firm has signed an agreement with a world-leading supplier of components, with over 300 million household appliances of all types incorporating parts made by this manufacturer currently deployed around the world. The partner supplies electro-mechanical components for the world's largest domestic washing machine manufacturers including, but not limited to, Haier, Whirlpool, Midea, Miele and Bosch.
Under the terms of the 5-year, non-exclusive agreement, the partner is licensed to manufacture and sell filters incorporating Xeros' proprietary XFilter technology on a worldwide basis. This will enable washing machine manufacturers to provide consumers with the ability to capture, and easily and safely dispose of over 90% of microfibres, including microplastics, released during laundry cycles.
It follows on from the announcement of a signed agreements with Hanning in June 2022.
Xeros has also announced an agreement with another manufacturer, headquartered in Northern Europe with production facilities across the US, Asia, and Europe. Xeros said it was "a significant supplier of home appliance components alongside waste management solutions with annual turnover of c.€180m" that supplies components for the world's largest domestic washing machine manufacturers, with a high proportion of its customers, including Haier, Midea, LG, Panasonic, Samsung and Whirlpool, operating across the US and Asia markets.
Under the terms of the ten year, non-exclusive agreement, the partner is licensed to manufacture and sell filters incorporating Xeros' proprietary XFilter technology on a global basis. As with the first two agreements Xeros will receive a royalty per filter device sold by the partner.
Neil Austin, Chief Executive Officer of Xeros, said: "We are very pleased to announce another licensing agreement in such quick succession.
"The fact that three of Europe's leading component suppliers have chosen to partner with Xeros clearly demonstrates that Xeros' XFilter technology is widely regarded and believed in by multiple manufacturers."
"We look forward to updating the market in due course and to working alongside our new partners."
Xeros website
Images: Xeros
