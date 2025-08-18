News: Late night licence bid for new Rotherham venue
By Tom Austen
The restoration of a former theatre and cinema in Rotherham town centre has reached another milestone with operators hoping to host events until 4am.
Rothbiz reported earlier this year on the former cinema known as the Essoldo building on Ship Hill / High Street that was built in 1913 as the Empire Theatre. It has since operated as a cinema, snooker hall and nightclub.
A new community interest company (CIC) has been created centred around using the restored building as a multi-purpose community arts venue, pointing out that Rotherham has a lack of venues and no dedicated live music venue.
With Branch Developments Ltd and Mark McGrail of SME Environmental Services highlighting the progress of the works on social media, a 2025 opening is a real prospect.
SME Environmental Holdings Limited has now applied for a premises licence for The Empire Theatre.
The application indicates that the two floors could be used for performances of live music, plays, dance or any entertainment of a similar description. The licence would also cover an indoor sporting event or an exhibition of a film.
As part of the licence, the provision of late night refreshment and the sale by retail of alcohol, is also included.
If approved, opening hours would be 12:00 to 04:30 with licenced activities, including the sale by retail of alcohol for consumption on the premises only, taking place until 4am.
It is thought that the new Empire will have a capacity of 800 - 400 on each floor.
The last part of the building in operation was The Amber Lounge, a contemporary cocktail / champagne bar. It went by many names as a nightclub including New York, New York, Beach, Blu Bambu, Synergy, Pop and Hub.
Restoration work has included uncovering the first cantilever beams (designed by a local architect) that created the impressive "Gods" - the building's uppermost balcony.
Having looked at the same building, Rotherham Council has switched its focus to the Alma Tavern, which the authority owns, as a potential live music venue, backed by £4.5m of government funding. Feasability issues have arisen but the Council says that it is committed to working with Chantry Brewery on the project.
Also in the town centre, work is underway on a £450,000 contract to secure an art deco former cinema on Corporation Street until a new use can be found. Rotherham Council acquired the former Regal Cinema and Mecca Bingo, a listed building, in 2022. A viable scheme for its re-use has yet to be confirmed.
Rotherham Empire on Facebook
Images: Steel City Drone Pilot / Google Maps
This cinema building was designed by architects Chadwick and Watson, opening in 1913 under the name of the Empire Theatre. By 1929 it had become part of the ABC cinema chain and subsequently became part of the Essoldo chain in 1954. It became the Classic Cinema in 1972 and subsequently a Cannon Cinema in 1988 before closing in 1990 to become a nightclub and snooker club.
