News: Another 450 houses at Waverley
By Tom Austen
Further details have been revealed for the next large phase of residential development at the Waverley regeneration scheme in Rotherham.
Rothbiz reported in July last year that Harworth Group plc had secured a residential land parcel sale at its Waverley site to Barratt and David Wilson Homes for £29m.
Now a detailed planning application has been submitted for the 28 acre waterside area adjacent to both Highwall Park and the Waverley Lake, benefitting from unique water frontage in an area of the development known as Waverley Waterfront.
Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ fifth phase includes 456 dwellings with a mix of 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom properties which will range from apartments, to terraced, semi-detached and detached dwellings. Of these dwellings 149 will be for affordable which equates to a provision of 33%.
Plans show that the proposals for the waterfront area have been revised to provide an increased amount of non-residential uses. The previous block with a cafe use indicatively shown at ground floor has been revised to provide non residential uses over three blocks (with residential above) which could be smaller or larger units depending on demand.
The site falls within Flood Zone 1 (the lowest level of flood risk) and the waterfront residential elevations have been re-designed and are bespoke and fitting to the Lakeside setting.
The plans, drawn up by JRP planning consultants, state: "The proposed development will deliver much needed new housing to a sustainable location. This will make a positive contribution towards the local housing objectives in respect of housing needs and demand. The application site will create a sustainable, high quality and accessible housing development. It will provide significant social and economic benefits to Waverley and Rotherham, with the supporting documentation demonstrating that potential adverse impacts can be satisfactorily mitigated."
Responses to the reserved matters planning application show local residents of the estate calling for work to begin on the medical facilities and retail development at Olive Lane before more houses are built.
The Waverley New Community has outline consent of 3,890 dwellings. Avant Homes is set to deliver a further 173 homes having secured planning permission for a £49m second phase development.
Called Sorby Park at Waverley, the new phase will comprise a mix of two, three and four-bedroom homes and feature 20 of Avant Homes' design-led housetypes.
Avant Homes Yorkshire managing director, Alastair Hart, said: "We've had sustained success at the Waverley regeneration scheme over the past five years by delivering more than 400 homes across three developments.
"Demand for new build housing in the area remains high and we look forward to continuing to contribute to the regeneration of this brownfield site with our new phase of Sorby Park."
Images: Barrat / David Wilson / JRP
