News: Rotherham United post loss for promotion season
By Tom Austen
Rotherham United has posted its latest financial results that covered the team's promotion season back to The Championship.
The results come at the same time as clubs around them suffer points deductions and other penalties for breaching financial rules, failing to pay player salaries and submitting annual accounts late.
The Millers posted a loss before tax of £1.7m for the 12 months to June 30 2022, mainly due to reduced central income for teams in League One compared to The Championship. Comparative losses were £705,928 for 2021, £1.2m in 2020 and a profit before tax of £2.74m was recorded for 2019.
Accounts filed with Companies House show that central funding was down from £7.9m whilst the club was in the Championship, to £3m in League One. TV money and "solidarity payments" from the Premier League are higher for teams in the second tier. The acounts don't show what the central funding is made up of but the Premier League has published its funding for individual EFL clubs. Rotherham United received £7,833,000 from the Premier League for the period 2019 - 2022.
Relegation meant that a turnover of £9.9m was down from £12.1m in the previous season, even though the club was unable to sell season tickets and have any fans in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the previous period.
The club launched an alternative to ticket refunds called "United Rotherham" and provided the opportunity for ticket holders to "rollover" funds for when fans could return. The club also took out an interest free loan guaranteed by the Premier League to help deal with the impact of COVID and loans from the EFL to gaurantee PAYE payments. Unsecured and interest free, these EFL loans stand at £2.2m.
With the return of fans, match income and season ticket sales were £2.6m. The accounts also show that season ticket sales for the current season were 6,700, up from 6,200 the promotion season.
Media receipts were £95,000 compared to £691,000 the previous year, due to the reduction in TV money and less televised matches, despite the successful trip to Wembley in the Papa John's Trophy.
Other aspects of the accounts include commercial income going up to £2.9m from £2.3m, mainly due to loyal sponsors and the return of corporate hospitality at fixtures. The accounts highlight the importance of related company, ASD Lighting, which again provided £1m in sponsorship and advertising.
Chairman Tony Stewart OBE, founder of successful Rotherham firm, ASD Lighting, saved the Millers in 2008 when he brought the then League Two club out of administration via a Creditors Voluntary Agreement (CVA). Rotherham United Football Club (RUFC) Ltd is wholly owned by ASD Lightings Holdings Ltd, which is owned by the Stewart family.
During the year Rotherham United was charged £1m by RU Estates, another Stewart family company, that was created to develop the AESSEAL New York Stadium.
After the end of the financial period, the stadium hosted three group stage games and a quarter final match at the UEFA Women’s EURO. Miscellaneous income of £202,000 included funding for new floodlights for the prestigious tournament.
Rotherham United website
Images: RUFC
Rotherham United website
Images: RUFC
