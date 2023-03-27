News: Skills for Sustainability business event at Get up to Speed





This free event on Wednesday March 29, organised by The Work-wise Foundation, will take place at Magna Science Adventure Centre in Rotherham at the start of Yorkshire’s largest annual employer-inspired science, technology, engineering, manufacturing (STEM) and construction experience for young people.



This year’s Business Breakfast event will give attendees the chance to hear from speakers and a panel who will share their own strategies for balancing the challenges of growth and becoming a sustainable business, with skills at the heart of this.



Keynote speakers include Dame Julie Kenny DBE, DL, Master Cutler, Richard Sulley – Net Zero Project Director from South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority and Tom Rumboll – UK Managing Director of IAA Inc and CEO, SYNETIQ Ltd, plus Richard Caborn, President of The Work-wise Foundation and Chair of Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park.



The panel of speakers will include Ava Jones – Head of Marketing at AESSEAL, Marie Cooper – CEO of CBE+ and Ian Nicholls – Group Technical Director at Sheffield Forgemasters.



John Barber, CEO of The Work-wise Foundation, said: “So many businesses, large and small, are working towards net zero and are looking towards their future skills requirements for sustainability, which is why we made it a theme this year. The highlight of the Business Breakfast will be a really enlightening discussion on how South Yorkshire businesses can match their skills and sustainability needs through education and training for the next generation.”



Sponsors of this year’s event include: Gold Sponsors; AESSEAL, CBE+, Sheffield Forgemasters, and the Worshipful Company of Ironmongers. Silver Sponsors; Arm Ltd, UK Atomic Energy Authority, Institution of Engineering and Technology, Hydra Creative, Dragonfly PR and Bronze Sponsors; AMETEK Land, Forged Solutions Group Ltd, Highlander Computing Solutions, ITM Power, Wessex Archaeology, Made in Sheffield, and Stream 7.



Following the Business Breakfast, the Get up to Speed with STEM event will welcome almost 5,000 young people, teachers and parents to find out more about a wide variety of science, technical, engineering and maths-related careers. Get up to Speed is designed to enable young people to see some of the UK's best innovations first-hand, hear from and talk to those involved in their success and learn about the future of the sector and its evolution through technology.



John Barber continues: “This year there will be lots of opportunity to explore, experience and get hands on for visitors including access to the Magna main attraction. Everything from virtual reality to medical and digital technologies, advanced manufacturing and green technologies to traditional manufacturing. We even have a Spitfire alongside our Vulcan education programme in the aviation zone!”



For 12 years, Get up to Speed, which is championed by employers and organised by The Work-wise Foundation alongside key partners in the private and public sectors, has showcased STEM career opportunities to over 30,000 young people and their families from across the South Yorkshire region and beyond.



Get Up to Speed website



South Yorkshire businesses are being offered a great opportunity to learn more about skills for sustainability at this year’s Get up to Speed with STEM annual Business Breakfast and Networking event, which is being held in Rotherham this week.