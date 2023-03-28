News: Opening date for new Rotherham Poundland
By Tom Austen
Poundland has confirmed the opening date for its relocated store in Rotherham - it will be the discount retailer's largest store in Yorkshire.
Rothbiz reported in January that Poundland was set to take on the former Marks & Spencer unit at Parkgate.
The new store opens on Friday March 31.
Spanning a whopping 18,500 sq ft - over three times the size (6,000sq ft) of a normal Poundland – the store will create ten new jobs with 29 colleagues transferring from its smaller store on the same retail park which closes on Thursday.
In addition to the amazing value customers expect in categories such as food and drink, home and pet, entertainment and stationery, there’ll be more choice than ever before - from new greetings card ranges to the most extensive range of toys carried in any Poundland.
The super-sized store will be bright and airy with a modern and contemporary feel designed to give customers maximum convenience from extra wide aisles to make navigating the store easier, to trolleys and easy-to-use supermarket-style belted checkouts.
Around a third of the store will be dedicated to Pep clothing and home, offering the widest possible range of womenswear, menswear and kidswear from the UK’s fastest growing clothing brand.
Poundland has become one of the UK’s top 20 clothing retailers, in under seven years and the Rotherham destination store will have changing rooms for customers’ convenience.
Advertisement
The Pep Home department will include the latest 2023 ranges, including new kitchen storage options, bathroom accessories and soft furnishings.
Pep Home’s range of faux plants has always been popular, but for those who want to try their hand at the real thing, there will be a selection of house plants to enhance the home.
Rotherham Parkgate will join the growing number of stores to offer chilled and frozen food and it will be one of around 300 stores across the country getting fresh fruit and vegetables, as well as a selection of beers, wines and spirits.
The whole store will have a modern, contemporary feel from the use of lightboxes, digital signage and mannequins to the clean vistas across the store as replacement stock is kept in the warehouse, not on high shelves across the shop floor.
It will offer a range of small domestic appliances and customers will be able to choose from a broad selection of small domestic appliances from Russell Hobbs, such as toasters, kettles and irons.
The wider than usual range of health and beauty products will include Poundland’s own Make Up Gallery, #6 skincare and brands such as Rimmel and Essence.
“The size of the store means there’s more of our amazing value under one roof across more categories than ever before. Where we’ve opened stores of this scale in other areas, they have wowed customers and we’re thrilled that Rotherham will be one of the first locations in the UK to have one of our large ‘destination’ stores bringing shoppers from across Yorkshire.
"What’s more customers won’t have to travel far as we are on the same retail park. We really can’t wait to open the doors on Friday.”
Poundland website
Images: Poundland
Rothbiz reported in January that Poundland was set to take on the former Marks & Spencer unit at Parkgate.
The new store opens on Friday March 31.
Spanning a whopping 18,500 sq ft - over three times the size (6,000sq ft) of a normal Poundland – the store will create ten new jobs with 29 colleagues transferring from its smaller store on the same retail park which closes on Thursday.
In addition to the amazing value customers expect in categories such as food and drink, home and pet, entertainment and stationery, there’ll be more choice than ever before - from new greetings card ranges to the most extensive range of toys carried in any Poundland.
The super-sized store will be bright and airy with a modern and contemporary feel designed to give customers maximum convenience from extra wide aisles to make navigating the store easier, to trolleys and easy-to-use supermarket-style belted checkouts.
Around a third of the store will be dedicated to Pep clothing and home, offering the widest possible range of womenswear, menswear and kidswear from the UK’s fastest growing clothing brand.
Poundland has become one of the UK’s top 20 clothing retailers, in under seven years and the Rotherham destination store will have changing rooms for customers’ convenience.
Advertisement
The Pep Home department will include the latest 2023 ranges, including new kitchen storage options, bathroom accessories and soft furnishings.
Pep Home’s range of faux plants has always been popular, but for those who want to try their hand at the real thing, there will be a selection of house plants to enhance the home.
Rotherham Parkgate will join the growing number of stores to offer chilled and frozen food and it will be one of around 300 stores across the country getting fresh fruit and vegetables, as well as a selection of beers, wines and spirits.
The whole store will have a modern, contemporary feel from the use of lightboxes, digital signage and mannequins to the clean vistas across the store as replacement stock is kept in the warehouse, not on high shelves across the shop floor.
It will offer a range of small domestic appliances and customers will be able to choose from a broad selection of small domestic appliances from Russell Hobbs, such as toasters, kettles and irons.
The wider than usual range of health and beauty products will include Poundland’s own Make Up Gallery, #6 skincare and brands such as Rimmel and Essence.
“The size of the store means there’s more of our amazing value under one roof across more categories than ever before. Where we’ve opened stores of this scale in other areas, they have wowed customers and we’re thrilled that Rotherham will be one of the first locations in the UK to have one of our large ‘destination’ stores bringing shoppers from across Yorkshire.
"What’s more customers won’t have to travel far as we are on the same retail park. We really can’t wait to open the doors on Friday.”
Poundland website
Images: Poundland
0 comments:
Post a Comment