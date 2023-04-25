News: When is the new Popeye's in Rotherham opening?
By Tom Austen
Next month, Rotherham will welcome the first-ever drive-thru restaurant from American fried chicken restaurant, Popeyes UK.
Rothbiz has reported that, continuing its rapid growth across the British Isles, Popeyes UK has included Rotherham in its next clutch of sites – with five new restaurants across the country launching imminently.
Founded in New Orleans in 1972, Popeyes distinguishes itself with a unique New Orleans style menu featuring spicy chicken, chicken tenders and other regional items. It now has over 4,000 restaurants in the U.S. and around the world.
Expect some Southern hospitality when the Rotherham restaurant at Parkgate is set to officially open its doors to the public on Monday May 15.
As part of the launch, a competition sees entrants given the opportunity to win a VIP experience and be the first ever person to go through the new drive-thru.
Previous Popeyes UK restaurant launches have seen round the block queues, with diners all over the country having previously queued from as early as 10pm the night before.
Tom Crowley, CEO at Popeyes® UK, said: “We’re hugely excited to be opening our first Drive-Thru in the UK. This is a critical format for us as we fully recognise the UK is underserved with exciting new brands opening in this space. The sustained demand we are seeing for Popeyes throughout the UK is incredible, we are confident that this will only increase with the launch of our Drive-Thru restaurants of which we now have many in the pipeline for 2023 and into 2024."
Popeyes UK recently confirmed that, for the Rotherham drive-thru site, it was the landlord's decision to replace KFC with a Popeyes restaurant.
Work is currently underway after planning permission was secured for new signage and the reconfiguration of the car park and drive-thru lane to create dual ordering lane, designed to "enhance the function of the drive thru lane in order to reduce the potential for queuing vehicles to obstruct the customer car park."
Recruitment at the new outlet continues.
Popeye's Rotherham website
Images: Popeye's UK
