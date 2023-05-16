News: Plans for pioneering plastics to hydrogen facility in Rotherham

A planning application has been submitted for a pioneering new centre in Rotherham that would divert tonnes of plastic waste from landfill and convert it to hydrogen and electricity.



Newton Hydrogen Limited want to use an empty part of the Magna Science Adventure Centre to house an an advanced facility which would apply pyrolysis technology to generate Green Hydrogen from upto 13,000 tonnes of plastic per year which is not suitable for recycling and would be designated for landfill.



If approved, the facility would use a HydroPlas reactor developed by Canadian firm, Fusion One. Waste plastic is shredded and subjected to very high temperatures in a zero-oxygen environment.



The plans add: "The thermal decomposition breaks the complex polymer chains down into a Hydrogen rich syngas which is first cooled, creating energy for use around the site and then is separated and purified to extract the Hydrogen from the other components in the syngas.



"Newton Hydrogen are currently working with Councils in the local area to look at utilising the produced hydrogen for use in refuge collection vehicles. The green hydrogen produced at the facility would be used as a vehicle fuel which is proposed to be used a refuelling stations to the nearby park and ride facility and for use with the local authority hydrogen vehicle projects for public transportation and refuge collection vehicles."



The facility would be able to produce 3,000 kg of hydrogen fuel per day.



The plans are for a change of use at the Rotherham end of the Magna centre, adjacent to RiDO's Fusion business centre, for around 35,000 sq ft of space.



The plastic waste would consist of upto 40 tonnes delivered per day of SRF plastic [non-recyclable combustible solid waste] which is stored internally in baled bunkers. Two HGV deliveries are expected each day.



The facility would be operational 24 hours a day and would create employment for 30 to 35 staff, applicants say.



Set in the former Templeborough steelworks, Magna is a family attraction with more than 100 hands-on exhibits. Millions of pounds have been invested in conference facilities at the centre which is operated by a charity, the Magna Trust.



In 2022, plans were approved for a battery energy storage facility at Magna.



At the other end of Magna, Sterecycle operated a waste treatment facility. Sterecycle (Rotherham) Limited, which called in administrators in 2012, was found guilty of corporate manslaughter following the fatality at the site in 2011.







Images: Fusion One