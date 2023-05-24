News: Rotherham bus depot demolition
By Tom Austen
A large vacant bus depot in Rotherham can be demolished under recently approved plans.
Rothbiz reported in 2016 that First Group was vacating the Midland Road site, relocating employees to Sheffield and Doncaster.
The Masbrough property came into the hands of the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (MCA) as the South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive (SYPTE), which is responsible for the co-ordination of public transport in South Yorkshire, has been integrated into the MCA.
The MCA's board agreed to sell off the 212,000 sq ft warehouse last year.
The site consists of aged office accommodation and bus sheds and was constructed over 40 years ago. Following bus de-regulation the site was leased to a number of private operators, generating a financial return that was re-invested into transport activity. It was also used as a COVID-19 test centre during the global pandemic.
Sitting empty, it cost the MCA £160,000 a year in rates and security.
Advertisement
At the time, the MCA agreed to dispose of the site in the most efficient means possible, which could also include clearing the existing site to enable a more efficient sale.
This month, a planning application to determine whether prior approval is required of the method of demolition and restoration of the site has been granted by Rotherham Council. It comes with a number of conditions regarding demolition and remediation works such as the need to approve methods and means of disposal both on site and off site of the debris. Details over the timescales for restoration after the demolition also need checking by planners.
The planning application is from Prospect Estates Ltd, a UK focused real estate investment management company, that has been advertising the property as being for sale.
The Leeds based firm has previously had success with commercial property in Eastwood, Rotherham.
Prospect Estates website
Images: Google Maps
Rothbiz reported in 2016 that First Group was vacating the Midland Road site, relocating employees to Sheffield and Doncaster.
The Masbrough property came into the hands of the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (MCA) as the South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive (SYPTE), which is responsible for the co-ordination of public transport in South Yorkshire, has been integrated into the MCA.
The MCA's board agreed to sell off the 212,000 sq ft warehouse last year.
The site consists of aged office accommodation and bus sheds and was constructed over 40 years ago. Following bus de-regulation the site was leased to a number of private operators, generating a financial return that was re-invested into transport activity. It was also used as a COVID-19 test centre during the global pandemic.
Sitting empty, it cost the MCA £160,000 a year in rates and security.
Advertisement
At the time, the MCA agreed to dispose of the site in the most efficient means possible, which could also include clearing the existing site to enable a more efficient sale.
This month, a planning application to determine whether prior approval is required of the method of demolition and restoration of the site has been granted by Rotherham Council. It comes with a number of conditions regarding demolition and remediation works such as the need to approve methods and means of disposal both on site and off site of the debris. Details over the timescales for restoration after the demolition also need checking by planners.
The planning application is from Prospect Estates Ltd, a UK focused real estate investment management company, that has been advertising the property as being for sale.
The Leeds based firm has previously had success with commercial property in Eastwood, Rotherham.
Prospect Estates website
Images: Google Maps
0 comments:
Post a Comment