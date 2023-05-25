News: Another global firm looking to expand on Rotherham's Advanced Manufacturing Park
By Tom Austen
A global manufacturer of plants and machines for the metals industry is set to expand with new premises on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham, new plans show.
A planning application has been submitted to Rotherham Council for a 51,000 sq ft facility fronting the Parkway that would house the UK headquarters and labratory for Italian firm, Danieli.
The Danieli Group designs, builds and sells plants for the iron and steel industry, offering a complete range of machines from primary process management to the manufacture of finished goods (essentially from ore to finished product). Rotherham is already home to one of its twelve global design centres - at Templeborough - but the site is now too small for the growing firm.
Regeneration experts Harworth Group are leading the expansion plans with consultants, Stantec, and architects, The Harris Partnership. Outline approval for new units in this part of the AMP have already been approved.
Matching the successful commercial property on the park, such as the nearby units for McLaren and X-Cel Superturn Ltd, Unit 9 at Seldon Way would inlcude labratory and office space across threee floors, with room included for future expansion.
Advertisement
The plans state: "The proposed development will form one single unit for Danieli; a company who are one of the UK biggest advanced service solutions and consultancies for production and maintenance of metals. Danieli is a full cycle provider from raw materials to finished products in the metals industry and are leading in their field globally. The majority of Danieli's services are lab and/or office based. Danieli are locally based in Rotherham at Ignite Magna Way but have outgrown their current facility and require more space.
"The proposed development is earmarked to become the company's main headquarters in a dedicated building comprising a mix of lab, office, and meeting room space. The new headquarters will allow the company to continue to build upon their success and grow whilst combining many of their businesses on to one dedicated site.
"The proposed development has been futureproofed and includes a second floor of office space which will facilitate employees working in the labs and research spaces. It is envisaged that the second floor will not be occupied from the outset but rather be occupied as and when the company operations demand it and/or as the company grows.
"In short, this application seeks to build on the success of both the AMP and a local company which contributes towards the advanced manufacturing success of the region. The proposed development will facilitate the attraction and retention of highly skilled jobs on the AMP."
In its most recent accounts, Danieli Uk Holding Ltd reported that it had bounced back from the COVID-19 pandemic with turnover doubling to £38m for the year to June 2022. With export accounting for around 50% of trade, the group said that it is well placed to serve the metals industry that is looking to reduce CO2 and are expecting strong demand for its products and services in the scrap metal proccessing sector.
This week, Harworth Group confirmed that construction will commence shortly of an additional 73,000 sq ft pre-let and built-to-suit unit at the AMP. It is already on-site with a further 93,000 sq ft which is due to reach practical completion in autumn 2023.
Danieli website
Harworth Group website
Images: Harworth / Harris Partnership
A planning application has been submitted to Rotherham Council for a 51,000 sq ft facility fronting the Parkway that would house the UK headquarters and labratory for Italian firm, Danieli.
The Danieli Group designs, builds and sells plants for the iron and steel industry, offering a complete range of machines from primary process management to the manufacture of finished goods (essentially from ore to finished product). Rotherham is already home to one of its twelve global design centres - at Templeborough - but the site is now too small for the growing firm.
Regeneration experts Harworth Group are leading the expansion plans with consultants, Stantec, and architects, The Harris Partnership. Outline approval for new units in this part of the AMP have already been approved.
Matching the successful commercial property on the park, such as the nearby units for McLaren and X-Cel Superturn Ltd, Unit 9 at Seldon Way would inlcude labratory and office space across threee floors, with room included for future expansion.
Advertisement
The plans state: "The proposed development will form one single unit for Danieli; a company who are one of the UK biggest advanced service solutions and consultancies for production and maintenance of metals. Danieli is a full cycle provider from raw materials to finished products in the metals industry and are leading in their field globally. The majority of Danieli's services are lab and/or office based. Danieli are locally based in Rotherham at Ignite Magna Way but have outgrown their current facility and require more space.
"The proposed development is earmarked to become the company's main headquarters in a dedicated building comprising a mix of lab, office, and meeting room space. The new headquarters will allow the company to continue to build upon their success and grow whilst combining many of their businesses on to one dedicated site.
"The proposed development has been futureproofed and includes a second floor of office space which will facilitate employees working in the labs and research spaces. It is envisaged that the second floor will not be occupied from the outset but rather be occupied as and when the company operations demand it and/or as the company grows.
"In short, this application seeks to build on the success of both the AMP and a local company which contributes towards the advanced manufacturing success of the region. The proposed development will facilitate the attraction and retention of highly skilled jobs on the AMP."
In its most recent accounts, Danieli Uk Holding Ltd reported that it had bounced back from the COVID-19 pandemic with turnover doubling to £38m for the year to June 2022. With export accounting for around 50% of trade, the group said that it is well placed to serve the metals industry that is looking to reduce CO2 and are expecting strong demand for its products and services in the scrap metal proccessing sector.
This week, Harworth Group confirmed that construction will commence shortly of an additional 73,000 sq ft pre-let and built-to-suit unit at the AMP. It is already on-site with a further 93,000 sq ft which is due to reach practical completion in autumn 2023.
Danieli website
Harworth Group website
Images: Harworth / Harris Partnership
0 comments:
Post a Comment