News: Esh Group celebrate contract success in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
North of England contractor, Esh Construction, has secured £15m of new civil engineering contracts as the firm continues to target growth within the Yorkshire region.
With bases in Durham and Leeds, Esh Group is one of the North of England’s largest privately-owned construction businesses and operates throughout the North East, the Tees Valley, Yorkshire and the Humber.
Public realm, highways, infrastructure and enabling works are among the projects secured since the start of the year, representing a 100% uplift in pipeline from the same time in 2022. A number of recent contracts have been in Rotherham.
Multiple projects have been secured through the YORcivil2 framework, with Esh recently commencing work on a cycle lane project known as Wellgate and Broom Road on behalf of Rotherham Council. The scheme will include 0.7km of cycleway construction, along with associated works at junctions, signal-controlled crossings, drainage works and resurfacing.
While another contract, in excess of £6m, which will deliver cycleway and bus lane facilities to promote active travel into Rotherham town centre is due to start in June.
Other work includes early contractor involvement (ECI) work for a design and build contract on Rotherham’s Riverside Residential Quarter. Site investigations have commenced as part of the design phase which includes Esh working closely with the Environment Agency due to the site being located next to the river Don.
Advertisement
Previous Esh projects in the borough include the £5m housing development at Broom Hayes (pictured) and the soon to open, £5.4m business incubation hub at Manvers. Esh also worked on the £1.4m contract to change the road layout on the B6089 through Greasbrough from a mini roundabout to a signalised junction.
Steven Garrigan took the helm as Divisional Director for Esh’s civil engineering division in 2022. He said: “The strong start to 2023 in the Yorkshire and Humber region follows several director and senior-level promotions which were made in the division to drive forward organic growth plans. As a result, we have seen the pipeline double from the same time last year which has enabled us to double the delivery team in the region.
“These recent awards represent a number of repeat contracts with established clients which builds on the success of previously delivered schemes and is testament to the hard work of our delivery team and sub-contractors.
“Throughout each contract we will deliver a bespoke package of social value initiatives which are designed to maximise the social and economic benefits for the local community. This will include employing a local workforce, procuring a local supply chain, delivering employability and engagement sessions within schools and colleges, as well as offering work experience and T-Level opportunities for those keen to gain an insight into the industry.”
Esh Construction is appointed to YORhub’s YORcivil2 framework for projects worth up to £10m. Since securing a place on the framework in 2017, Esh has secured more than £26.7m of projects procured through YORcivil2.
Esh Group website
Images: Esh Group
With bases in Durham and Leeds, Esh Group is one of the North of England’s largest privately-owned construction businesses and operates throughout the North East, the Tees Valley, Yorkshire and the Humber.
Public realm, highways, infrastructure and enabling works are among the projects secured since the start of the year, representing a 100% uplift in pipeline from the same time in 2022. A number of recent contracts have been in Rotherham.
Multiple projects have been secured through the YORcivil2 framework, with Esh recently commencing work on a cycle lane project known as Wellgate and Broom Road on behalf of Rotherham Council. The scheme will include 0.7km of cycleway construction, along with associated works at junctions, signal-controlled crossings, drainage works and resurfacing.
While another contract, in excess of £6m, which will deliver cycleway and bus lane facilities to promote active travel into Rotherham town centre is due to start in June.
Other work includes early contractor involvement (ECI) work for a design and build contract on Rotherham’s Riverside Residential Quarter. Site investigations have commenced as part of the design phase which includes Esh working closely with the Environment Agency due to the site being located next to the river Don.
Advertisement
Previous Esh projects in the borough include the £5m housing development at Broom Hayes (pictured) and the soon to open, £5.4m business incubation hub at Manvers. Esh also worked on the £1.4m contract to change the road layout on the B6089 through Greasbrough from a mini roundabout to a signalised junction.
Steven Garrigan took the helm as Divisional Director for Esh’s civil engineering division in 2022. He said: “The strong start to 2023 in the Yorkshire and Humber region follows several director and senior-level promotions which were made in the division to drive forward organic growth plans. As a result, we have seen the pipeline double from the same time last year which has enabled us to double the delivery team in the region.
“These recent awards represent a number of repeat contracts with established clients which builds on the success of previously delivered schemes and is testament to the hard work of our delivery team and sub-contractors.
“Throughout each contract we will deliver a bespoke package of social value initiatives which are designed to maximise the social and economic benefits for the local community. This will include employing a local workforce, procuring a local supply chain, delivering employability and engagement sessions within schools and colleges, as well as offering work experience and T-Level opportunities for those keen to gain an insight into the industry.”
Esh Construction is appointed to YORhub’s YORcivil2 framework for projects worth up to £10m. Since securing a place on the framework in 2017, Esh has secured more than £26.7m of projects procured through YORcivil2.
Esh Group website
Images: Esh Group
0 comments:
Post a Comment