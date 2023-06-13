News: Update on Rotherham burnt out buildings





The aim is to redevelop the plot on Corporation Street with a £6m mixed use scheme.







Located on a key gateway into the town centre, the burnt-out buildings that make up 3-7 Corporation Street have been a long-standing eyesore in Rotherham. Khyber Pass Indian Restaurant (no.7) suffered fire damage in December 2005 with the ‘Envy’ night club above (no.7) suffering a similar fate in April 2007 (affecting the retail units below). The Muskaan Indian Restaurant (no. 3-5) was also fire damaged in July 2011.



An update to Rotherham Council's cabinet states: "Despite approaches from the Council, the owner of the property is unable or unwilling to bring it forward for redevelopment. Negotiations with the landowner’s agent commenced in April 2021 and have continued over recent months. Despite these continued negotiations agreement on the voluntary acquisition has not been reached and is not considered likely by Officers within a reasonable timescale, or at all.



"Negotiations with the landowner’s agent towards the end of 2022 were more positive but it has still not been possible to reach an agreement on the land acquisition. The landowner, as indicated at the Land Registry, has recently passed away and his Estate is subject to Probate. An offer to acquire the property has been put in writing and issued to the solicitors dealing with the matter. As a result of these circumstances, the inability to reach agreement on the acquisition, timescales relating to the funding and the prior non cooperation of the landowner, it was considered necessary to make and serve the Order [CPO}."



When acquired, the buildings would be demolished and a private sector developer would be brought in to build a £6m residential-led, mixed-use development, comprising of apartments with commercial space on the ground floor.



£3.2m has already been secured through the Town Deal and Levelling Up funds which is intended to be used to acquire the land, clear the site and address the viability gap that exists in the development scheme.



Rotherham Council has said that it will secure the necessary resources to deliver the scheme by making provision to fund this viability gap on the development through its Town Centre Investment Fund (TCIF), adding that: "Should a private sector development partner be secured the TCIF balance of funding will be released back to support wider town centre investment."







“The current burnt-out buildings are situated in a prominent position in the town centre which, when redeveloped, will provide residents and visitors with a welcoming first view into Rotherham and new amenities.”



The council's acquisition of two large burnt out buildings in Rotherham town centre has another layer of complexity with the recent death of the landowner and the property going into probate.