News: instantprint celebrates 1 millionth customer
By Tom Austen
Rotherham-based instantprint, the largest UK-based online printer, has identified its 1 millionth customer since being in business.
What started with university leavers in Newcastle in 2009, the business has grown massively since a move to Manvers.
The 1 millionth customer was identified as Electric Cycle Café, an artisan coffee and ebike specialist and to mark the occasion, instantprint founders Adam Carnell and James Kinsella printed their last order free of charge and hand-packed it at the massive 147,000 sq. ft. facility.
Placing 13 orders in the last two years, instantprint have successfully supported Electric Cycle Café’s marketing by printing a range of business cards, posters, and flyers for their shop. Their latest purchase of 500 350gsm silk business cards from the Yorkshire printer are currently being used as loyalty cards for customers visiting their shop.
When instantprint asked them how they felt about being their 1 millionth customer they shared - "We were very surprised that our tiny cafe had been picked out from such a mountainous market."
Electric Cycle Cafe are an independent shop, not part of a chain, that cares incredible amounts about the environment and the local businesses around them. instantprint shared that they love when they find customers who share their vision for a greener future.
Owner, Peter, also told instantprint that his top print tip for other businesses in this industry is to "use a printer that has a fast turnaround on their products! instantprint are fast, reliable, and reasonably priced! We’ve found this also applies to when you’re ordering larger quantities say 500 or 1,000 business cards, posters or leaflets, like we have in the past."
Starting with a simple goal in mind and recognising that creating print should be easier for small businesses, the founders made it their mantra and it’s still at the heart of everything they do today.
Delivering a wide range of new products, creating handy online services and features, investing in their factory, expanding their premises and launching a new sustainability strategy are just some of the things they’ve ticked off their list, but there’s say that there’s still plenty more to be done.
instantprint’s founders Adam and James are both incredibly invested in helping like-minded business reach their goals. From their Small Business Hub to hiring Account Managers to take care of customer accounts, their investment into instantprint has helped over 1 million small businesses boost their brand with print over the years. With over 5 million small businesses in the UK alone, that’s a whopping 1 in 5 choosing to print with instantprint.
Adam Carnell and James Kinsella, Founders of instantprint, said: "Celebrating our 1 millionth customer is such an exciting time for us here at instantprint. We both think back to when we first started out with just two members of staff in a tiny office in Newcastle. Now, we’re the UK’s largest online printer, fulfilling thousands of jobs each day. It’s such a monumental milestone for us and we couldn’t be prouder of our team and of course, our customers who have helped get us to this point. We can’t wait to share what the future holds for instantprint."
Truly awful company to work for....the turnover of staff was staggering and the hip young management didn't have a clue how to manage anything.
