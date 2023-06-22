News: First occupiers for new £60m Rotherham development
By Tom Austen
The new Catalyst development in Rotherham is 50% pre let having secured its first two occupiers prior to completion.
Outline plans were approved in 2019 to enable the successful Sheffield Business Park to expand into Rotherham. Investor, developer and asset manager Mirastar has brought forward the Catalyst development on a 17.9-acre site that was previously kept in the green belt when Sheffield City Airport was in operation.
Surfaces specialist Cosentino has become the first tenant to sign up to £60m industrial scheme fronting Sheffield Parkway.
The scheme comprises of five units totalling 285,000 sq ft and Cosentino, whose Silestone, Dekton and Sensa worktop brands are known worldwide, has taken a 33,608 sq ft unit on the prime 18-acre site.
JLA Group, a market leader in the supply and maintenance of commercial equipment, including laundry, catering, heating and fire safety equipment, has also secured 109,166 sq ft ahead of PC. This marks a significant investment for the Group who are expanding into their own facility to accommodate substantial business growth.
The development as a whole is expected to create around 500 jobs for the region.
Henry Watson, associate at M1 Agency, said: “We are delighted to have exchanged contracts with Cosentino on Unit 3 and JLA Ltd at Unit 1 prior to practical completion. Cosentino is a world leader in the production and distribution of engineered and other natural stone surfaces. JLA is a UK market leader in their field. Both are excellent occupiers for this prestigious new prime development.”
Rebecca Schofield, partner and head of the Yorkshire industrial team at Knight Frank, said: “Catalyst offers quality of space, but also the presence and access onto The Parkway, one of Sheffield’s main arterial routes.
“The market continues to show good demand for modern, highly specified and sustainable space for occupiers wanting growth or relocation opportunities, plus the opportunity to tap into excellent labour resources in the region.”
Rob Brophy of Mirastar added: “Sheffield Catalyst is an important scheme to deliver much needed new industrial warehouse facilities benefiting from excellent ESG credentials and unrivalled prominence and access to the Sheffield Parkway and the M1 Motorway. We’ve received strong occupier demand since commencing on site and it’s great to see the scheme come together as we near completion having successfully pre-let 50% of the scheme.”
Agents Knight Frank, Gent Visick and M1 are marketing the remaining three units of 22,448 sq ft, 28,309 sq ft and 91,923 sq ft which are suitable for warehouse and distribution, general industrial and manufacturing.
The KKR-backed specialist asset manager, Mirastar, committed to a multimillion-pound funding agreement last year to help deliver Catalyst, alongside developers Premcor and Peveril Securities.
