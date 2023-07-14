News: Deichmann hosting open event for new Rotherham store





Deichmann has more than 4,000 stores in 31 countries around the world, is a global success story selling 160 million pairs of shoes annually.



Still run as a family business - as it has been since the early years of the 20th century - Deichmann is now Europe’s largest shoe retailer and features its own range of "must-have" fixes for fast fashion shoppers, a host of stylish essentials, as well as big name brands including Skechers, adidas, Nike, Hush Puppies and many more.



A store opening event is taking place this Saturday, July 15 as Deichmann take on unit 10A that was formerly occupied by Bensons for Beds.



The retailer is offering up to 50% off selected lines and are providing the chance to "Spin the Wheel for a chance to win some treats." The first 25 customers through the door also get a £25 voucher.



The very first Deichmann branch in the UK was opened in 2001. It already has stores at The Glass Works in Barnsley, and the Frenchgate Centre in Doncaster, as well as at Meadowhall and The Moor in Sheffield. A new outlet opened recently at Crystal Peaks, also in Sheffield.



Diechmann stores operate using the "rack" concept where the customer is not presented with single shoes arranged on the shelf by size. You don't have to ask the sales assistant to get the shoe in a different size or colour. Shoes are on display not only in pairs, but also in boxes.



Other recent deals at Parkgate include Popeyes taking over from KFC and a new letting for Wren Kitchens. Another leading shoe retailer,



