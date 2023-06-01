News: Another shoe retailer trying Parkgate for size
By Tom Austen
A second leading shoe retailer is looking to open at Parkgate Shopping, making it a pair in recent months.
Rothbiz revealed earlier this month that Deichmann, Europe’s largest shoe retailer, had outlined plans to take on the former Bensons for Beds unit at Parkgate Shopping.
Now rival retailer, Shoe Zone, has also begun recruiting for a new store opening based in Rotherham as it looks to expand in out-of-town retail locations.
Shoe Zone offers low price and high quality footwear for the whole family. During an average year it sells 14.5 million pairs of shoes per annum at an average retail price of £13. Operating from 340 stores across the UK, retail park locations include its core shoezone product range as well as additional brands such as Skechers, Hush Puppies and Kickers.
Positions available include store manager, assistant manager, supervisor and sales assistant and the postcode for the store is listed as Parkgate Shopping.
With recent expansions for Poundland, who have taken the large former Marks & Spencer unit, and plans in the pipeline for Sports Direct and USC to join a new gym in the former Millets outlet, this would leave three empty units on the park.
The move comes after Shoe Zone closed its Rotherham town centre store on Effingham Street in 2022.
In its recent financial results, Shoe Zone bosses said that it would transform its property portfolio with relocations/new stores being partially funded by landlords through rent free periods of typically 12 months.
For the year ended October 2022, it had 45 Big Box, 44 Hybrid and 271 Original stores, adding: "This year we expect to relocate or open a further 35 stores and continue to close a number of older stores, and we will refit a minimum of 15 stores to our new formats.
"We have seen over the last two years a reduction in store numbers as we have exited unprofitable locations. We will continue to rollout our successful Big Box and Hybrid formats by targeting key towns for conversion or relocation. Our ultimate goal is a doubling of Big Box locations to approximately 100 and an increase in Hybrid stores from 44 to approximately 150. Overall, we anticipate trading from a similar sales square footage, albeit from a reduced number of locations."
Images: Staunton Whiteman
