News: AESSEAL launches key Chilean partnership
By Tom Austen
The Rotherham-based AES Engineering Group Ltd has established a strategic partnership in Chile, joining forces with ALTE Industrial S.A. as part of the group’s ongoing global growth strategy.
The multi award winning Templeborough company designs and makes mechanical seals and support systems for a wide range of global industries including oil and gas, food, water, mining and pharmaceuticals.
Under the terms of the deal, ALTE Industrial S.A., which formed in Santiago, Chile in 1991, has acquired a minority stake in AESSEAL CHILE operations to serve the country wide major industrial customers and especially their important mining and minerals sector in which AESSEAL commands a leading global position.
The UK-based Group, which owns AESSEAL, the world’s largest homogeneous designer and manufacturer of mechanical seals will make the entire product and service portfolio of both AESSEAL and AES Sealing products available to serve the Chilean sealing market to the highest global standards.
This move means key employees from AESSEAL, and ALTE Industrial S.A. will come together to create a new strengthened local AESSEAL organisation uniquely placed to provide a country-wide product and service support network for all industrial segments.
The new General Manager, Gabriel Trivelli said that AESSEAL’s product technology and dedication to customer service and reliability made the decision to invest and join forces an easy one.
Trivelli said: "This coming together will immediately improve AESSEAL Chile’s market coverage, will open up new opportunities in other markets and meets the request of AESSEAL’s global mining customers to increase their presence in Chile."
Chris Rea, Managing Director of AES Engineering Ltd, added: "This strategic partnership in Chile demonstrates the commitment of the AES Engineering Group Ltd to strengthening our already well-established position as a leading sealing technology provider in the global market. We listen to our customers, and we invest and act to support them."
