News: Shortlist revealed for 2023 Barnsley and Rotherham Business Awards

Images: BR Chamber / Fortay Media

This prestigious event, a cornerstone of the local business calendar, returns to the iconic Magna Science Adventure Centre in Rotherham on the evening of November 4.The evening will see 38 remarkable businesses from South Yorkshire find themselves in contention for these coveted awards. The awards are a testament to the Chamber’s commitment to celebrating the outstanding contributions of local businesses in Barnsley and Rotherham, showcasing the entrepreneurship and innovation of the business community.Carrie Sudbury, CEO of Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber of Commerce, said: “I extend my congratulations to each and every business that has earned a place on this year’s shortlist. The level of excellence displayed in all applications received, across all categories, was truly exceptional, presenting our judges with the challenging task of making their selections. I eagerly anticipate the pleasure of welcoming you all to our celebration evening this coming November.“Our Business Awards provides an occasion to shine a spotlight on those companies and individuals who have demonstrated a dedication to their businesses and our communities, over the past year. The awards are an opportunity for our business community to come together and celebrate the achievements of our very best.”Sponsored by RNN Group, the awards evening promises to be an unforgettable experience, with nine distinct awards to be presented. These awards will commend those who have demonstrated excellence in areas such as Sustainability, Commitment to People Development, Business Growth, and Business Community Impact. Furthermore, five local charities have been shortlisted for the highly sought Charity of the Year award, which includes a valuable cash prize and ongoing support in 2023/24 as Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber’s “Charity of the Year”.The 2023 awards will also shine a spotlight on individual achievements, with the highly anticipated Apprentice of the Year and Business Person of the Year awards. These accolades recognise the dedication of individuals who have made significant contributions to their organisations and the wider business landscape.The awards, which will be hosted by Amy Garcia from BBC Look North, will also pay tribute to longstanding businesses in the region, celebrating their milestone anniversaries in 2023.(Alphabetical order)Bartosz Pilarzcyk – Fresh-Pak Chilled Foods LtdHarry Walker – Total Training ProvisionJasmine Harrison – EquansKamran Hussain – EquansTom Goodall – SS Systems Ltd(Alphabetical order)Enviro ElectronicsEquansFareShare YorkshireMake Your Mark UKWentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust(Alphabetical order)Grassroots Sports Academy LtdLensGo Visual MediaNew Design WindowsSMH GroupWarwick Ward (Machinery) Limited(Alphabetical order)Hayley Koseoglu – iekosJason Mace – Gala TechnologyNicky Thomas – The Growth CommunityRob Shaw – Glu RecruitStuart Turner – LensGo Visual Media(Alphabetical order)Barnsley FC Community TrustBIADSFareShare YorkshireRotherham United Community TrustYWCA Yorkshire(Alphabetical order)EquansHine Labels LtdIT Desk (UK) LtdTaattoo LtdTotal Training Provision(Alphabetical order)Enhance Skin Health LtdIT Desk (UK) LtdMCi 4 Service LtdOsborne TechnologiesRaspberry Flamingo Copywriting & Content Marketing(Alphabetical order)Coven BarnsleyGala Education & MarketingJiggleNAM – Tiny RocketsTrust Education Limited(Alphabetical order)Andel LtdCranswick Convenience FoodsKCM Waste ManagementProfessional Energy Purchasing LtdWentworth Woodhouse