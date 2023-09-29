News: Shortlist revealed for 2023 Barnsley and Rotherham Business Awards
By Tom Austen
Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber of Commerce has unveiled the eagerly anticipated shortlist for the 2023 Barnsley and Rotherham Business Awards.
This prestigious event, a cornerstone of the local business calendar, returns to the iconic Magna Science Adventure Centre in Rotherham on the evening of November 4.
The evening will see 38 remarkable businesses from South Yorkshire find themselves in contention for these coveted awards. The awards are a testament to the Chamber’s commitment to celebrating the outstanding contributions of local businesses in Barnsley and Rotherham, showcasing the entrepreneurship and innovation of the business community.
Carrie Sudbury, CEO of Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber of Commerce, said: “I extend my congratulations to each and every business that has earned a place on this year’s shortlist. The level of excellence displayed in all applications received, across all categories, was truly exceptional, presenting our judges with the challenging task of making their selections. I eagerly anticipate the pleasure of welcoming you all to our celebration evening this coming November.
“Our Business Awards provides an occasion to shine a spotlight on those companies and individuals who have demonstrated a dedication to their businesses and our communities, over the past year. The awards are an opportunity for our business community to come together and celebrate the achievements of our very best.”
Sponsored by RNN Group, the awards evening promises to be an unforgettable experience, with nine distinct awards to be presented. These awards will commend those who have demonstrated excellence in areas such as Sustainability, Commitment to People Development, Business Growth, and Business Community Impact. Furthermore, five local charities have been shortlisted for the highly sought Charity of the Year award, which includes a valuable cash prize and ongoing support in 2023/24 as Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber’s “Charity of the Year”.
The 2023 awards will also shine a spotlight on individual achievements, with the highly anticipated Apprentice of the Year and Business Person of the Year awards. These accolades recognise the dedication of individuals who have made significant contributions to their organisations and the wider business landscape.
The awards, which will be hosted by Amy Garcia from BBC Look North, will also pay tribute to longstanding businesses in the region, celebrating their milestone anniversaries in 2023.
Apprentice of the Year Award Shortlist (Alphabetical order)
Bartosz Pilarzcyk – Fresh-Pak Chilled Foods Ltd
Harry Walker – Total Training Provision
Jasmine Harrison – Equans
Kamran Hussain – Equans
Tom Goodall – SS Systems Ltd
Business Community Impact Award Shortlist (Alphabetical order)
Enviro Electronics
Equans
FareShare Yorkshire
Make Your Mark UK
Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust
Business Growth Award Shortlist (Alphabetical order)
Grassroots Sports Academy Ltd
LensGo Visual Media
New Design Windows
SMH Group
Warwick Ward (Machinery) Limited
Business Person of the Year Award Shortlist (Alphabetical order)
Hayley Koseoglu – iekos
Jason Mace – Gala Technology
Nicky Thomas – The Growth Community
Rob Shaw – Glu Recruit
Stuart Turner – LensGo Visual Media
Charity of the Year Award Shortlist (Alphabetical order)
Barnsley FC Community Trust
BIADS
FareShare Yorkshire
Rotherham United Community Trust
YWCA Yorkshire
Commitment to People Development Award Shortlist (Alphabetical order)
Equans
Hine Labels Ltd
IT Desk (UK) Ltd
Taattoo Ltd
Total Training Provision
Excellence in Customer Service Award Shortlist (Alphabetical order)
Enhance Skin Health Ltd
IT Desk (UK) Ltd
MCi 4 Service Ltd
Osborne Technologies
Raspberry Flamingo Copywriting & Content Marketing
Most Promising New Business Award Shortlist (Alphabetical order)
Coven Barnsley
Gala Education & Marketing
Jiggle
NAM – Tiny Rockets
Trust Education Limited
Sustainability Award Shortlist (Alphabetical order)
Andel Ltd
Cranswick Convenience Foods
KCM Waste Management
Professional Energy Purchasing Ltd
Wentworth Woodhouse
