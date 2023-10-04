News: Heritage buildings lined up for live music venue in Rotherham town centre
By Tom Austen
A number of historic buildings in Rotherham town centre are being assessed for their suitability for a new live music venue.
Rothbiz reported that despite £4.5m being set aside for a scheme to repurpose the former Guest & Chrimes foundry as an National / International music venue, the council was unable to reach an agreement with the landowner, Rotherham United Football Club.
The project team had carried out work for a year to develop a business case which was submitted to the Government last August. The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities has given the green light for the money for the Guest & Chrimes project to be moved to another site as potential operators are still interested in the town.
The first alternative option to be looked at was the former cinema known as the Essoldo building.
Bought for £1.9m in 2006, the building on Ship Hill / High Street was built in 1913 as the Empire Theatre. It has since operated as a cinema, snooker hall and nightclub and its facade, windows and other external features were refurbished as part of the council-led Townscape Heritage Initiative.
A public private partnership between the council and building owner has been looked at to progress the project, however, surveys and assessments have been carried out and costs have come in over budget.
On the Essoldo Building, council minutes show that: "The operator is still interested but not sure if it is the right building and is considering if this is the appropriate location."
The next heritage site to be looked at is the Cutlers Arms and Alma Tavern, which are now owned by Rotherham Council.
The Westgate / Sheffield Road area is key for the authority's aim of building more residential properties in the town centre as it acquired all land and properties in the location owned by Satnam Urban Regeneration Ltd. This includes the 200 space Westgate Car Park and the two pubs including the derelict Alma Tavern, which has been under the threat of demolition.
Simon Moss, Assistant Director for Planning, Regeneration and Transport at Rotherham Council, said: "The Cutlers is a listed building, with the Alma frontage having the same theme. There is still an option to work with both and pull together a similar scheme. This could be a pragmatic solution, bring the music inside and sound proof the venue, it is a scheme that is possible."
One building not yet mentioned as a live music venue is the former bingo hall on Corporation Street (another former cinema) which is also under council ownership. Rothbiz revealed that, when the authority applied to knock down the former Wilkos next door, the site had been earmarked as the potential location for a new theatre.
Images: Google Maps
1 comments:
They'd ruin the cutler's,just touching it,it's charm is being untouched,the worn floors bring memories of my long gone grandfather walking on very same floor decades ago.RMBC LEAVE THIS PLACE ALONE!
