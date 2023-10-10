News: New bars and restaurants planned for Rotherham town centre

A number of properties in Rotherham town centre could be set for new leases of life under a string of separate proposals - including new bars and restaurants.



A key part of the town centre masterplan places the focus on more leisure and residential uses and a diversifying of the high street from being retail focused.



An application has been submitted for a new premises licence that would enable The Old Warehouse on Bridge Street to be used as a bar.



The application covers the sale of alcohol, late night refreshments and for the performance of live and recorded music. Opening hours would be until 1am Monday - Saturday.



Plans show how the restored warehouse building on the banks of the canal, and close to Rotherham central station and Forge Island, would include a bar area, toilets and areas for entertainment, plus tables and seating.



The outside area on the canal would inlcude a log cabin, outside bar, a marque seating area and space for a food van and temporary toilets.



Previous plans from furniture retailer, Made by Nook, included renting out space in the building to other small traders and crafters.



On Bridgegate, plans have been submitted for a new use for a long vacant Grade II listed building.



Rothbiz reported in 2021 on plans to convert the former Walmsley furniture store into six flats on the upper floors. And with a commercial unit on the ground floor, an application has now been submitted regarding its use as a restaurant/takeaway.



Rotherham Council is being asked to approve a Lawful Development Certificate which would mean that the use, operation or activity named in it is lawful for planning control purposes.



Built in the mid 18th century as a townhouse, the building, most recently used as a Poundstretcher, was bought prior to going to auction at the end of 2020 with a guide price of £110,000.



In nearby Red Lion Yard, plans are being developed to reopen an empty unit as a Thai restaurant.



A premises licence has been approved for the site previously used a cafe called Pantry Green. The application is from Thai River Kwai Ltd, which has been operating a Thai takeaway service in Wath.



On the corner of Corporation Street and Upper Millgate, a planning application has been submitted to convert an empty unit into a hot food takeaway.



A premises licence has already been approved to allow Favorite Chicken to open at 10 Upper Millgate until 2:30am but the planning application is yet to be approved. The council's environmental health officers have asked for an assessment of potential odour and noise impacts given that planning permission has recently been approved for a residential mixed use developemnt to replace the burntout nightclub nearby.



With over over 90 locations in the UK, Favorite Chicken is a franchise specialising in fried chicken, fillet burgers and ribs.



