News: Chamber means business shines a spotlight on the strength of the Barnsley and Rotherham business community





The event which took place on Thursday last week (21st September 2023), was a demonstration of the opportunities available in the region and shone a spotlight on the leading businesses which operate in the Barnsley, Rotherham and wider South Yorkshire region.



The sold-out exhibition served as a platform for Chamber members and the local business community to come together and make valuable business connections. It was an event that resonated with a cross-section of industries and business professionals, demonstrating the value of collaboration and innovation within the South Yorkshire region.



This year, the event was made possible through the sponsorship of KCM Waste Management and KAT Communications, once again cementing Chamber Means Business as a fixture on the local business calendar. It is a testament to the ever-evolving business landscape of South Yorkshire that this event continues to go from strength to strength, increasing in the number of delegates and exhibitors year on year.



Advertisement

Carrie Sudbury, Chief Executive of Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber, said on the success of the event: “Chamber Means Business Expo 2023 marked an extraordinary milestone for this event which we launched in 2012. With over 400 enthusiastic delegates and more than 65 local businesses, this event was a real showcase for our region with a record number of delegates in attendance.



“The Chamber’s event calendar plays a pivotal role in delivering the work we do as Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber of Commerce. As we move into autumn, we’re excited to welcome more businesses to our ever-growing events calendar, including our monthly networking events, the newly launched Manufacturing Supply Chain Expo and the upcoming South Yorkshire International Trade Conference 2023 – not to be missed. These gatherings are invaluable opportunities for forging connections within our membership community.



“Finally, I invite you to join us in celebrating our region’s best businesses by securing your ticket to our upcoming Business Awards. Further information on all our events can be found on the Chamber website.”



Chamber Means Business gives businesses the opportunity to talk to other businesses, build relationships and trade services and support. In 2012, Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber hosted its first Chamber Means Business Exhibition, one in Barnsley and one in Rotherham. Following the success of the events the two were merged to create an even bigger exhibition for the region. The event brings together hundreds of people to network, share ideas and do business together.



BR Chamber website



Images: BR Chamber The event which took place on Thursday last week (21st September 2023), was a demonstration of the opportunities available in the region and shone a spotlight on the leading businesses which operate in the Barnsley, Rotherham and wider South Yorkshire region.The sold-out exhibition served as a platform for Chamber members and the local business community to come together and make valuable business connections. It was an event that resonated with a cross-section of industries and business professionals, demonstrating the value of collaboration and innovation within the South Yorkshire region.This year, the event was made possible through the sponsorship of KCM Waste Management and KAT Communications, once again cementing Chamber Means Business as a fixture on the local business calendar. It is a testament to the ever-evolving business landscape of South Yorkshire that this event continues to go from strength to strength, increasing in the number of delegates and exhibitors year on year.Carrie Sudbury, Chief Executive of Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber, said on the success of the event: “Chamber Means Business Expo 2023 marked an extraordinary milestone for this event which we launched in 2012. With over 400 enthusiastic delegates and more than 65 local businesses, this event was a real showcase for our region with a record number of delegates in attendance.“The Chamber’s event calendar plays a pivotal role in delivering the work we do as Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber of Commerce. As we move into autumn, we’re excited to welcome more businesses to our ever-growing events calendar, including our monthly networking events, the newly launched Manufacturing Supply Chain Expo and the upcoming South Yorkshire International Trade Conference 2023 – not to be missed. These gatherings are invaluable opportunities for forging connections within our membership community.“Finally, I invite you to join us in celebrating our region’s best businesses by securing your ticket to our upcoming Business Awards. Further information on all our events can be found on the Chamber website.”Chamber Means Business gives businesses the opportunity to talk to other businesses, build relationships and trade services and support. In 2012, Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber hosted its first Chamber Means Business Exhibition, one in Barnsley and one in Rotherham. Following the success of the events the two were merged to create an even bigger exhibition for the region. The event brings together hundreds of people to network, share ideas and do business together.

Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the resounding success of the 2023 Chamber Means Business Expo. The South Yorkshire business expo, held at the AESSEAL New York Stadium in Rotherham, played host to an impressive gathering of over 400 delegates with over 65 exhibiting local businesses showing their products and services at a variety of stands.