News: instantprint invests over £500,000 in Rotherham factory
By Tom Austen
The UK’s largest online printer, instantprint, based in Rotherham, leads the way with investments of over half a million in their latest factory upgrades and new job opportunities.
instantprint is renowned for being a leading employer in the local area, creating new opportunities and keeping their Manvers factory up to date with only the latest tech.
Their latest investment includes the introduction of a new piece of kit. A Hunkeler, the best-in-class brand and top of the line inline cutting solution that is already up and running.
Not only does this piece of equipment make their print production facility more efficient, but it’s also helping them to cut back on their paper waste in line with their new sustainability strategy, all whilst delivering a quality finish to customers' print.
Increased quality and efficiency also means that instantprint is able to pass these savings on to their customers and remain a leader as the fastest turnaround printer in the UK with the latest cut-off time of 5pm for next-day delivery.
instantprint have also introduced over 40 new jobs since August and are still hiring. They are currently hiring for a range of roles and positions including a Senior Graphic Designer, Production Planners and PPC Manager, to name just a few, as they gear up for what they hope to be a record-breaking peak period.
Laura Mucklow, Head of instantprint, said: "Our investment presents opportunities for both instantprint and individuals in the region who are seeking employment within a dynamic and expanding enterprise. It also means we’re able to offer our customers better quality products on a fast turnaround at a price that is fair.
"At instantprint we're all about providing customers with high quality print on a fast turnaround that makes our business clients grow. This investment positions us for sustained success and enables us to do what we do best – help businesses thrive."
Advertisement
13 comments:
Don't get too excited its Bluetree.....absolutely awful company to work for.
Correct, awful company run by awful people.
How they ever manage to hire any staff I'll never know. The turnover must be huge.
They certainly seem to have upset a fair number of Rothbiz posters
Think you'll find it's a fair few workers. .. terrible company run by awful people
It was.
If it was the only job left in the Country, you'd still have to force me at gun point through the gate....and I still think a bullet to the head may be more palatable.
Looks like they're trying to distance themselves from the Bluetree name probably play down all the poor reviews from ex workers.
I'll echo the comments on here, awful company/awful people. If they've managed to upset this many people just on rothbiz, how many have they actually upset in total? I dread to think.
But they are regular church goers so they may be getting forgiveness
The Carnels who back it are only interested in the church of money my friend.. ..they really aren't good people to work for.
They should knock it down burn it and push the rubble into the river don that doesn't conveniently pass near by.
Your answer to any problem seems to be to tip it into the River Don. Don't you know that it is only the water companies who are allowed to pollute our rivers?
