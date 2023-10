News: instantprint invests over £500,000 in Rotherham factory

Images: instantprint

instantprint is renowned for being a leading employer in the local area, creating new opportunities and keeping their Manvers factory up to date with only the latest tech.Their latest investment includes the introduction of a new piece of kit. A Hunkeler, the best-in-class brand and top of the line inline cutting solution that is already up and running.Not only does this piece of equipment make their print production facility more efficient, but it’s also helping them to cut back on their paper waste in line with their new sustainability strategy, all whilst delivering a quality finish to customers' print.Increased quality and efficiency also means that instantprint is able to pass these savings on to their customers and remain a leader as the fastest turnaround printer in the UK with the latest cut-off time of 5pm for next-day delivery.instantprint have also introduced over 40 new jobs since August and are still hiring. They are currently hiring for a range of roles and positions including a Senior Graphic Designer, Production Planners and PPC Manager, to name just a few, as they gear up for what they hope to be a record-breaking peak period.Laura Mucklow, Head of instantprint, said: "Our investment presents opportunities for both instantprint and individuals in the region who are seeking employment within a dynamic and expanding enterprise. It also means we’re able to offer our customers better quality products on a fast turnaround at a price that is fair."At instantprint we're all about providing customers with high quality print on a fast turnaround that makes our business clients grow. This investment positions us for sustained success and enables us to do what we do best – help businesses thrive."