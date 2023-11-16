News: Forge Island pre-let leaves Doncaster base
By Tom Austen
It hasn't panned out in Doncaster town centre for an independent South Yorkshire restaurant chain that is set to open on the Forge Island development in Rotherham town centre in 2024.
The Rustic Pizza Co. exchanged a deal at the start of this year with nationwide placemaker, Muse, to open a new outlet in the last remaining retail space at the £47m leisure development onForge Island.
But the firm's first permanent base in Doncaster's Wool Market is closing after the management company decided to increase rent and charges.
The Rustic Pizza Co was founded in 2017 by Doncaster-based husband and wife team Lee and Sian Ogley who originally ran a mobile street food business. It opened an outlet at the popular food court in Doncaster in 2019 and a new restaurant at Lakeside Bouvelard in the city over the summer.
A post on social media explains that Market Asset Management (MAM), Doncaster Council's operator for the market, was using a break clause in the lease in order to "re-align contracts to commercial levels" and charge a 20% turnover rent.
Rustic Pizza Co founders said that it had offered to pay a capped yearly rent of £40,000 but this was rejected before a notice to leave in January 2024 was served.
Operators were also critical of the costs not being included in the rent, the increase in electrics costs and the restrictions enforced by the management company.
A post added "MAM mention the wool market is running at a loss but forget they removed 24 retail units with the potential to earn £400K a year in rent. This money needs to make up from somewhere.
"DMBC [City of Doncaster Council] funded the leisure part of the wool market, but this is also not generating the income expected so they need to find the income from other sources, The only source is the food and bar traders.
"We wish all the traders in there all the success but for now we focus on our new venture."
Construction is well underway in Rotherham where boutique cinema operator, The Arc, and national hotel chain, Travelodge, who will anchor Forge Island.
Joining the pizza place, the Thistle Group is signed up to bring a number of brands. These include Portuguese and Southern African eatery, Casa Peri Peri, created by Masterchef star, Bobby Geetha; Estabulo Rodizio / Sakku Samba – a dual-branded concept honouring the Gaucho style of cooking and a fusion of Japanese-Brazilian cuisine, and luxury coffee shop Caffé Noor. Local burger, shake and dessert restaurant, Cow & Cream has also taken space to complete the mix of eateries.
Rustic Pizza Co website
Images: Rustic Pizza Co
Rustic Pizza Co website
Images: Rustic Pizza Co
