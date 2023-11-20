News: New apprentices take first step on construction career ladder in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
Four ambitious trainees have taken their first steps towards a career in construction after securing sought-after apprenticeships with energy and regeneration specialist Equans.
The new recruits will work alongside experienced teams and mentors on the housing repairs and maintenance service which Equans provides on behalf of Rotherham Council.
Over the course of the contract so far, Equans has created apprenticeships for 35 local people, providing the chance to build a successful career whilst learning trades and skills to last a lifetime.
On completion of their apprenticeships, the latest new recruits – who will study at local colleges - will be qualified in fields including joinery, electrical engineering, gas and heating engineering and plumbing.
One of the new apprentices is 20-year-old George Scattergood from Wath-upon-Dearne, who said: “When I started my joinery apprenticeship, I thought I would just be shadowing my mentor, but I’ve actually been able to get really stuck in and hands-on and have learnt so many new skills already!
“Everyone at Equans has been really welcoming and I can’t wait to see what opportunities there will be in the future after the completion of my apprenticeship.”
Neil Wright, Head of Operations at Equans, commented: “I’m incredibly proud of the apprenticeships we have created in Rotherham – leaving a legacy in the communities where we work is really important to us. Apprenticeships not only provide valuable opportunities for individuals to kickstart their careers in the construction industry, but also contribute to the long-term development and growth of the borough.
“I am excited to see our latest recruits progress at Equans and to see the positive impact they will have.”
Rotherham Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Housing and Neighbourhood Working, Cllr Sarah Allen said: “Apprenticeships are a fantastic way for organisations such as Equans to recruit enthusiastic employees with practical skills and relevant qualifications. For the apprentices, it is a great opportunity to get hands-on experience, learning directly from the experienced professionals at Equans, in a field they feel passionately about.”
Equans employs around 150 staff on its ten-year contract with Rotherham Council, which provides repairs, maintenance and upgrades to approximately 20,000 council-owned homes.
Equans website
Images: Equans
Equans website
Images: Equans
