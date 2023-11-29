News: The Sheffield fast food favourite that wants to open in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
The revamped Westgate Chambers development in Rotherham town centre could be a new home for "Britain's best takeaway," if newly submitted plans are approved.
Westgate Chambers is a large private-led regeneration project - a £10m scheme designed by Sheffield-based Self Architects involving the creation of a showcase commercial, retail and residential development that involves renovating the buildings that surround a landscaped internal courtyard, including a superb Georgian Grade II listed building, one of the oldest surviving historic structures in Rotherham town centre.
With the New York View apartments joined by the likes of Pot8's snooker club and the new location for rock bar, Snafu, the latest application is for a change of use that would enable an empty unit to be used for a hot food takeaway.
Plans show that it will be for Sheffield-based burger bar, Munchies.
With three locations across Sheffield, Munchies garnered national acclaim earlier this year when it won The Best Takeaway In Britain Award at the Just Eat Restaurant Awards.
The brand is famed for its burgers and milkshakes and describes itself as having a "generous menu that satisfies big cravings from a business which is big on personality and bigger on flavour."
Advertisement
If approved, the revamped 1,800 sq ft unit at 4 main Street would enable Munchies to expand into Rotherham with plans showing kitchen and preparation areas to the rear and booths and banquette seating at the front.
A design statement submitted with the application hints at a playful interior, neon lights and an "instagram-worthy atmosphere."
The application states that the new takeaway aims to enhance the dining options in the urban area characterized by a mix of pubs, bars, offices, and retail outlets. It adds: "Its introduction as a fast food takeaway/restaurant complements the existing mix of uses, providing a new and desirable food option that caters to the needs of local office workers, residents, and visitors.
In 2020, Rotherham Council introduced a planning policy including the restrictions on the location of new hot food takeaways within 800 metres of schools and colleges.
Munchies website
Images: Munchies / Google Maps
Westgate Chambers is a large private-led regeneration project - a £10m scheme designed by Sheffield-based Self Architects involving the creation of a showcase commercial, retail and residential development that involves renovating the buildings that surround a landscaped internal courtyard, including a superb Georgian Grade II listed building, one of the oldest surviving historic structures in Rotherham town centre.
With the New York View apartments joined by the likes of Pot8's snooker club and the new location for rock bar, Snafu, the latest application is for a change of use that would enable an empty unit to be used for a hot food takeaway.
Plans show that it will be for Sheffield-based burger bar, Munchies.
With three locations across Sheffield, Munchies garnered national acclaim earlier this year when it won The Best Takeaway In Britain Award at the Just Eat Restaurant Awards.
The brand is famed for its burgers and milkshakes and describes itself as having a "generous menu that satisfies big cravings from a business which is big on personality and bigger on flavour."
Advertisement
If approved, the revamped 1,800 sq ft unit at 4 main Street would enable Munchies to expand into Rotherham with plans showing kitchen and preparation areas to the rear and booths and banquette seating at the front.
A design statement submitted with the application hints at a playful interior, neon lights and an "instagram-worthy atmosphere."
The application states that the new takeaway aims to enhance the dining options in the urban area characterized by a mix of pubs, bars, offices, and retail outlets. It adds: "Its introduction as a fast food takeaway/restaurant complements the existing mix of uses, providing a new and desirable food option that caters to the needs of local office workers, residents, and visitors.
In 2020, Rotherham Council introduced a planning policy including the restrictions on the location of new hot food takeaways within 800 metres of schools and colleges.
Munchies website
Images: Munchies / Google Maps
0 comments:
Post a Comment