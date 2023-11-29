News: Templeborough regen projects get green light
By Tom Austen
Two regeneration schemes in Templeborough have secured planning approval from Rotherham Council, meaning that more business units and new food outlets can be added to former steelworks area.
Rotherham Council has been developing plans for the Templeborough area, with around £6.5m in government funding from the Town Deal set to be used to create a new "heart" of the business zone by "bringing forward underutilised sites and creating new opportunities for businesses within accessible and pleasant public realm."
Planning permission has been granted for the land between Magna and Sheffield Road confirming the demolition of the former "Cent" Building and the construction of six new employment units along with two food and beverage units.
The industrial units total 9,762 sq ft and would provide "flexible commercial spaces to meet the requirements of a range of potential occupiers."
Two proposed food and beverage units will sit in an area known as "Magna Plaza" which also includes car parking, a pedestrianised area and outdoor seating, and a flowering grass area.
Planning officers say that with the demolition of the existing buildings and erection of new buildings of a more modern design, "the introduction of modern light industrial units in this prominent location is considered to benefit the character of the surrounding area and will represent an improvement to this site."
Rotherham Council has already awarded Henry Boot Construction Ltd the first stage of a £5.8m two stage tender for the design and build of the project.
Closer to Ickles roundabout, Euro Garages Limited has received planning permission to repurpose a vacated car showroom.
Plans submitted last year showed that the the existing 9,000 sq ft showroom would be retained and be converted into a petrol station building with an ancillary retail store and three food-to-go units. The coffee shop would be a seperate building proposed to the south of the petrol station, with its drive through lane running along its southern side.
The proposal is at odds with the business / industrial designation of the site but planning officers agre with the applicants that the site has a long established history of not being in an industrial or commercial use, adding that: "it can be argued that the site will provide some employment opportunities and will regenerate this vacant site and bring it back into an active use."
EG Group is a big player on the sector and was recently acquired in a £2bn deal by Asda. It already works with Asda and Spar, as well as Burger King, Greggs, Cooplands, Krispy Kreme, Starbucks, KFC, Cinnabon and Subway.
Images: AHR / Colliers
Images: AHR / Colliers
