News: South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Hub launches
By Tom Austen
A new initiative to recruit and train more South Yorkshire apprentices has been officially launched by regional civic and business leaders.
The hub, which aims to create better quality and a higher number of apprenticeships start-ups in the region, launched recently at Rotherham’s Aesseal New York Stadium, with employers, education providers and stakeholders from across the region attending to find out more about this new service.
Now launched it will have an initial target of 300 new apprenticeships and will be a one-stop shop for businesses, apprentices, and anyone hoping to start an apprenticeship by providing a range of services.
The initiative is being funded by the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) and the South Yorkshire Colleges Partnership.
Based at SYMCA’s office on Broad Street in Sheffield, the hub will raise awareness of the benefits of apprenticeships. The hub will also provide impartial guidance and connect employers with the best training provider for their needs.
South Yorkshire Mayor, Oliver Coppard, said: “South Yorkshire doesn’t just need a bigger economy, we need a better economy. But if we’re going to get there, and if everyone is going to be able to access the jobs and opportunities that the new economy will bring, we need to make sure people have the right educational skills, so they can access opportunity wherever it might be.
“That’s what our new Apprenticeship Hub is all about; offering people, organisations and businesses a ‘one-stop shop’ for all the information and support they need to get the right skills, in the right place, so we can all benefit from more jobs, grow.”
The Hub is based at the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority offices in Sheffield and will be delivered through the South Yorkshire Colleges Partnership.
Fliss Miller, Director of Skills at South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, said: “This is great news for the South Yorkshire economy. At the moment, there is an opportunity for us to deliver a brand-new service that employers, providers and apprentices across South Yorkshire desperately need. By offering this service, that will be delivered by SYMCA in collaboration with South Yorkshire Colleges Partnership, we are going to be able to fulfil many of the requirements that have been lacking across our region for far too long.”
South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority’s Strategy Economic Plan has a vision that South Yorkshire will recover and grow an economy that works for everyone. This includes, in terms of skills, developing 30,000 more people with higher-level skills and 9,000 fewer people with low or no skills.
A new apprenticeship levy matchmaking service was also unveiled at the launch. The service will enable larger employers to donate part of their unspent apprenticeship levy to support SMEs in funding their apprentices.
The apprenticeship levy is paid by large employers with a pay bill of more than £3m. It is set at a rate of 0.5% of their total annual pay bill. Large employers can access their levy funds to pay for apprenticeship training. Their contributions can also fund apprenticeship training for smaller employers who pay 5% of the cost of apprenticeships.
Apprenticeships not only benefit employers but enable young people and adults to earn as they learn on-the-job skills, study a qualification, and start and progress in a career.
