News: Proposals for second solar farm in south of Rotherham borough
By Tom Austen
Early stage proposals have been made public for a massive solar farm in Rotherham, the second such potential project in the south of the borough.
Rothbiz reported in June that plans for a £60m solar farm in Rotherham, which includes thousands of solar panels installed on green belt land, were granted planning permission after the Secretary of State decided not to intervene.
Banks Renewables approved plans are for a new solar energy park on a 116 hectare piece of agricultural land to the west of the Todwick Road Industrial Estate in Dinnington.
Now proposals have been unveiled for a similar project on agricultural land near Aston.
ABEI Energy, a leading independent power producer with projects across Europe and America, has identified the 56 hectare site at Piper Lane as having the potential to house a solar farm temporarily for 40 years.
The firm has submitted a screening opinion to Rotherham Council and planners will now determine whether the proposed project falls within the remit of the Environmental Impact Assessment Regulations, and whether it is likely to have a significant effect on the environment and therefore requires a detailed assessment.
Advertisement
Plans show that the "moderate grade agricultural land" which is classified as green belt land, could house approximately 71,500 solar modules creating photovoltaic (PV) cells located in rows.
The PV cells convert energy from the sun to direct current power, which is then transmitted to inverters and transformers within small cabins on site. 24 hour battery storage units would also be built on site alomg with other plant.
The proposed development would produce sufficient renewable electrical energy for the local grid network to supply approximately 16,800 households.
During operation, the site would be retained in agricultural use. The majority of the site would be planted with a combination of grassland / meadow to enable grazing by sheep. This would include land between and underneath panels.
The site is close to the M1 and Banks' wind farm at Ulley. It would have been in the way of the HS2 route had it not been cancelled.
"Given the limited construction requirements and passive nature of the operational development, it is considered that, whilst there will be some effects upon the environment as a consequence of the Proposed Development, none of these are likely to constitute significant effects in the context of the EIA Regulations and can be managed via appropriate measures.
"The magnitude and complexity of impact is not considered to be significant and transboundary impacts will be predominantly confined to the site and within understood parameters."
ABEI Energy website
Images: ABEI Energy / Google Maps
Rothbiz reported in June that plans for a £60m solar farm in Rotherham, which includes thousands of solar panels installed on green belt land, were granted planning permission after the Secretary of State decided not to intervene.
Banks Renewables approved plans are for a new solar energy park on a 116 hectare piece of agricultural land to the west of the Todwick Road Industrial Estate in Dinnington.
Now proposals have been unveiled for a similar project on agricultural land near Aston.
ABEI Energy, a leading independent power producer with projects across Europe and America, has identified the 56 hectare site at Piper Lane as having the potential to house a solar farm temporarily for 40 years.
The firm has submitted a screening opinion to Rotherham Council and planners will now determine whether the proposed project falls within the remit of the Environmental Impact Assessment Regulations, and whether it is likely to have a significant effect on the environment and therefore requires a detailed assessment.
Advertisement
Plans show that the "moderate grade agricultural land" which is classified as green belt land, could house approximately 71,500 solar modules creating photovoltaic (PV) cells located in rows.
The PV cells convert energy from the sun to direct current power, which is then transmitted to inverters and transformers within small cabins on site. 24 hour battery storage units would also be built on site alomg with other plant.
The proposed development would produce sufficient renewable electrical energy for the local grid network to supply approximately 16,800 households.
During operation, the site would be retained in agricultural use. The majority of the site would be planted with a combination of grassland / meadow to enable grazing by sheep. This would include land between and underneath panels.
The site is close to the M1 and Banks' wind farm at Ulley. It would have been in the way of the HS2 route had it not been cancelled.
"Given the limited construction requirements and passive nature of the operational development, it is considered that, whilst there will be some effects upon the environment as a consequence of the Proposed Development, none of these are likely to constitute significant effects in the context of the EIA Regulations and can be managed via appropriate measures.
"The magnitude and complexity of impact is not considered to be significant and transboundary impacts will be predominantly confined to the site and within understood parameters."
ABEI Energy website
Images: ABEI Energy / Google Maps
0 comments:
Post a Comment