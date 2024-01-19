News: Wilko confirms Rotherham reopening
By Tom Austen
Rotherham has been confirmed as the next location in the national roll-out of new wilko stores by the brand's new owners.
Rothbiz revealed last week that recruitment for a new Rotherham wilko store was underway.
The British high-street retail chain was founded in 1930 sells homeware and household goods. The group, with headquarters in Worksop, Nottinghamshire, had 400 stores across the UK and approximately 12,500 employees.
Administrators were called in after it was hit by incredibly challenging trading conditions, both throughout the pandemic and more recently as it has felt the impact of the cost of living crisis, resulting in increasing cashflow pressure and a deterioration in trading.
A deal to save hundreds of stores fell through and instead, B&M was reported to be acquiring 51 former wilko store premises and Poundland owner Pepco is taking on the leases of up to 71 stores.
The Range agreed a deal to buy the Wilko brand, website and intellectual property.
The retailer has announced that the next two new stores will be in St Albans (The Maltings), Rotherham (Parkgate Shopping Park).
Launch dates for the stores will be in spring 2024, with exact timings to be announced shortly, alongside news of further store openings.
The new wilko stores will offer shoppers everything they need to get all their homes and garden jobs done - wilko-brand products that simply help alongside well-known brands.
CEO of CDS Superstores, trading as The Range and wilko, Alex Simpkin said; “The initial reaction to the new concept stores has been even better than we’d hoped, we’ve seen queues of both returning and new customers at the store launches and the feedback is giving us the confidence we need to continue with our store opening plans.
“We’re in advanced negotiations with a number of landlords and are continuing to review all options as a part of our roll-out plan. Any interested agents or landlords should get in touch. “We’ll continue to endeavour to give ex-wilko employees priority as a part of the recruitment process for the new stores.”
wilko website
Images: Google Maps
wilko website
Images: Google Maps
