News: First tenants revealed as work starts at Olive Lane
By Tom Austen
Work has finally started on a much-needed new commercial and residential scheme on the Waverley development in Rotherham with an innovative restaurant and an creative housing developer the first to commit to Olive Lane.
The new mixed-use heart of the community will provide convenience retail, cafés and restaurants, alongside a new medical centre. It will comprise a new pedestrianised high street with 21,000 sq ft of retail and leisure space, linking the Waverley residential neighbourhood with the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP).
A groundbreaking event took place at the site in December 2023, attended by representatives of Harworth, Rotherham Council, the Waverley Community Council, Sky-House and Forge New Homes, who are also building new homes at the Olive Lane scheme. They were joined by teams who will be involved in the delivery of the project, including construction contractor Lindum Group, architects CODA, landscape architects PWP Design, civil engineer BE Design, planning consultant Stantec and project/cost manager Edge.
The first tenants to sign up include a new concept from the innovative food entrepreneuers behind Sheffield's JÖRO Restaurant.
Chef and co-owner Luke French, together with his wife and business director, Stacey Sherwood launched JÖRO, Sheffield’s first ever Michelin bib restaurant, in December 2016 to rave reviews. In late summer 2019 they opened Konjö, a street food concept, just around the corner from JÖRO. June 2021 saw their boutique hotel opening and last year it was announced that they would open at a new development in Oughtibridge Mill, also in Sheffield.
For Olive Lane, space is set to be taken for a community kitchen / bar venture - a new full day operation serving breakfast, lunch and evening meals.
Also taking space is Sky-House Co. The Sheffield company that is pioneering 21st century back-to-back housing at Waverley, will relocate its HQ and 30 jobs to office space sitting above the new venture from JÖRO.
An agreement has also recently been reached with NHS England and Rotherham Council to allow construction of the site’s medical centre to commence.
David Cross, CEO & Architect of Sky-House Co. described the new development as the "final missing-piece of the jigsaw" adding: "It's incredibly complex to curate a new neighbourhood and Olive Lane will become an exemplar model of placemaking in the new world."
Harworth recently completed a two-acre land sale to Sky-House to develop an additional 50 residential units (46 new homes, four apartments) directly adjacent to Olive Lane’s high street, alongside a new headquarters for the company and a small amount of retail and leisure space.
Completion of the high street element of the scheme, including the medical centre, is anticipated by the end of 2024, after which fit-out works for the retail and leisure units will begin.
"We know that many in the local area are excited about this part of Waverley being created, and we look forward to it being a place for those living and working here to come together and shop, eat and drink, or meet with friends.”
Cross added: “Our fourth deal with Harworth at Waverley is particular exciting as it helps provide the final and most crucial piece of the jigsaw in delivering a true heart of the community. Olive Lane fully represents our design-led and low carbon ethos as a business and our decision to move our headquarters there anticipates the vibrant place that it will become.
"Harworth has been instrumental in supporting our growth as an SME housebuilder over the past seven years and we look forward to continuing to work with the company throughout 2024, including in welcoming a range of new tenants for the scheme.”
Olive Lane website
Sky-House Co. website
Images: Harworth
Olive Lane website
Sky-House Co. website
Images: Harworth
