News: New stores opening in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
Two national retailers are celebrating the opening of new stores in Rotherham.
At the Great Eastern Retail Park in Parkgate, rapidly-growing nationwide pet superstore, Jollyes, is hosting an official launch event on March 22 and 23.
Jollyes has now grown into one of the leading pet food superstores with over 100 locations across the UK. It started in Enfield as a single store in 1971.
Known as "The Pet People," the Rotherham store is the 101st in the country and so the launch event has a 101 Dalmations theme.
The Mayor will be accompanied by 101 Dalmatians, Cruella De Vil, a Dalmatian mascot, a Jollyes mascot, Local Rotherham ‘Ambassa-dogs’ Fenrir and Daisy and the store team.
Two charities have been chosen and will be at the store fundraising on opening day are Sheffield Retired Greyhounds and Adoptapaws UK.
The firm says that the new store has created ten new jobs.
Regional manager Kerry Midgley said: “As a business that’s potty about pets, there was only ever going to be one theme for the opening of our 101st Jollyes store - 101 Dalmatians!
“We can’t wait to open our doors and would love to see Rotherham families bring along their Dalmatian dogs, or even Dalmatians toys, and enjoy a packed weekend of entertainment!”
At Parkgate Shopping, wilko is set to reopen its Rotherham store on March 29.
The Range agreed a deal to buy the British high-street retail chain's brand, website and intellectual property after wilko fell into administration.
Opening in the same unit as before at 9am, the store will offer customers all the essentials needed to get their home and garden jobs done – great value wilko own-brand products, alongside popular named brands.
The first 50 people to enter the new store will get a goody bag.
The Rotherham site is one of the brand’s new concept stores and is among the first to open this year ahead of a continued roll-out of further store openings. When staffing the new store, priority was given to ex-wilko team members.
Ben Exall, Chief Digital Officer at wilko, said: “We’re delighted to see the return of wilko to the high-street in Rotherham. The team and I anticipate a great response from locals and visitors who are looking for all the products they need to get their home and garden jobs done.”
3 comments:
Good luck to Jollyes and welcome back Wilko.
Good news -hopefully a few more will open, speaking of which what’s happening with The proposed new B&Q ?
Good question, seems to have gone quiet on that front. Incidentally, for those requiring hardware items there is a great little independent opened on Wellgate next to the post office. It is well stocked and run by a very pleasant young man.
