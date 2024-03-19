News: New images released for Rotherham regeneration schemes
By Tom Austen
New details have been released regarding the regeneration of two town centres in the Rotherham borough.
In last year's Budget, the government announced that Rotherham will receive £20m for regeneration for Wath and Dinnington. It came after earlier bids for funding for the schemes were turned down twice.
The £11m scheme at Dinnington aims to address blight in the town centre and boost the local economy. The funding will facilitate clearance of the burnt out and derelict buildings on the hight street and pave the way for a new attractive town square, with purpose built commercial units to diversify the local offer.
£11,049,547 has been allocated to deliver significant improvements to Dinnington High Street and market.
The project has been developed in more detail since the autumn 2023 consultation, and plans will be submitted for determination in the coming months (sketch, top). A face-to-face engagement event is being held outside the Indoor Market building on Laughton Road on Friday March 22 at 9am to 12 midday.
Cabinet Member for Jobs and the Local Economy, Cllr Denise Lelliott: “These planned changes are great news for Dinnington and we want as many people as possible to come along and see where the improvements will be made.”
Rothbiz reported last month that allthough negotiations with some of the landowners were moving forward, other negotiations had stalled with some landowners unable to reach agreement based on the independent valuations.
Physical works are expected to commence autumn 2024 with an aim for the project to be completed by spring 2026.
In Wath the £8.9m scheme will include the demolition of the existing library, to make way for the creation of a brand-new library, providing a modern and inclusive community facility.
The public space around the building will be improved and will include new play equipment. Investment in the surrounding public realm aims to draw people into the town centre and provide more things to do. The redevelopment will also include commercial space to support a vibrant mix of businesses in the town centre.
The redevelopment will be designed to improve green spaces between Biscay Way and the High Street and encourage visitors into the town centre.
The scheme is due to be completed in spring 2026.
Cllr Lelliott added: “Wath’s future is looking bright and we want to share our planned improvements with as many people as possible so they can see what’s changing for the better.”
Images: RMBC
