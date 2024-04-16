News: Funding boost for Wentworth Woodhouse regeneration project
By Tom Austen
A regeneration projct restoring a group of derelict stable buildings at Wentworth Woodhouse in Rotherham has secured a £528,475 grant from Historic England.
Planning permission was secured in 2022 to convert part of the magnificent stables for use as a production kitchen and another part for a 120 cover café catering for visitors as they arrive and leave the Grade I listed architectural jewel.
The work, which is well underway, is being funded with £4.6m of the Government’s £20m Levelling Up investment in Rotherham.
Dating from the late 18th century, the Grade II listed Mews Court was built as a later addition to the stable block, a vast complex with stabling for 84 horses.
The Mews Court encompasses a courtyard surrounded by buildings originally designed as accommodation for the equestrian staff.
Once repaired, the Mews Court buildings will play an important role in improving Wentworth Woodhouse’s visitor experience, housing a shop, ticket office and toilets. Together with the Stable Block, the buildings will also be the first thing visitors see when they arrive at the stately home, as they sit next to the new car park.
Giles Proctor from Historic England said: “Bringing the Mews Court back to life is a key part of the restoration of Wentworth Woodhouse, enhancing both its historic character and significance, as well as improving its facilities as a visitor attraction.”
Sarah McLeod, CEO of Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust said: “We are extremely grateful to Historic England for its continuing support of our restoration projects.
“This latest grant enables us to carry out the urgent external repairs needed to save Mews Court. Its buildings are in a perilous state.
“Repairs will be completed by this autumn, then we will be fundraising in earnest so we can transform some of the spaces into a shop, ticket office and toilets.”
The grant for the Mew Court repairs is the latest contribution from Historic England towards the restoration of Wentworth Woodhouse. The heritage body has also given grants towards the refurbishment of the recently reopened Camellia House, repairs for the first phase in the regeneration of The Stables, which will create training kitchen facilities and a café space, and repairs to the mansion's roof cornicing.
Events space and accomodation are set to follow at the stables before attention turns to the south wing of the main house. Known as the Bedlam wing, plans are set to inlcude further accomodation,
Wentworth Woodhouse website
Images: WWPT
Wentworth Woodhouse website
Images: WWPT
