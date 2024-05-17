News: More residential for Rotherham town centre





The application, from local firm, SME Holdings Ltd, explains: "The current ceiling heights are generous and the loft space above is also of a generous nature. Our proposal is to remove the existing metal flat roof and replace it with a more traditional pitched roof. At this time we will also increase the height of the building by adding approximately 1.2m of masonry to the South, East and West elevation.



"The appearance of the property will be altered in an attempt to make better use of the current space on offer. By increasing the roof height slightly and by the installation of a more traditional pitched roof we can remove the unsightly metal flat roof and metal side cladding to the West side and return the property to a more traditional aesthetic that will be more in keeping with the street scene."







One major change is the proposal to remove the flat timber cladding used as advertising in the past to the upper façade of the building so that windows can be added.



Applicants say that the retension of the timber side fluted piers and the addition of a traditional pitched roof will enhance the character of the building, which is in the town's conservation area.



At 16A Bridgegate, plans have been submitted for a change of use to the upper floor from office to studio apartments and construction of extension to rear at second floor.



The objective of the application from Mr Khalid is to change the use of the existing office into two studio apartments.







Starting life as a restaurant before becoming a nightclub - known to many as Crestas, Precint or Diamonds - applicant, AKM Holding LTD, has secured planning permission for a change of use to use the space as a house in multiple occupation (HMO) with nine bedrooms.



With conditions around noise, planners conclude: "Having regard to the above the conversion of the upper floors of this building would be an acceptable form of development, which subject to conditions will ensure that future occupants are not adversely affected by existing town centre uses."



Further properties in Rotherham town centre could be converted into housing under newly submitted plans, including at the heart of the heritage high street.At 21 High Street, in the middle of a row of restored heritage buildings, plans have been submitted to add another storey and create three flats above Cutthroats barbers.