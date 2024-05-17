News: Science firm expands at Rotherham's AMP
By Tom Austen
A group of life science companies that consolidated their brands onto one site in Rotherham continue to expand.
Rothbiz reported in 2022 that a number of similar firms under the Calibre Scientific portfolio were operating from the R-evolution Phase 3 scheme at the world-renowned Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham. The move from Sheffield was expected to bring significant growth and expansion opportunities.
Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Los Angeles, USA, Calibre Scientific is a diversified global developer, manufacturer and distributor of consumable products in the life sciences and diagnostics markets. The business has continually expanded through a combination of organic growth and acquisitions, and today has a broad portfolio of more than 3,000 products, which it sells into over 100 countries worldwide.
Calibre Scientific UK has now signed a ten year lease for Units 11A and 11B at R-evolution 4, going from 10,000 sq ft to over 40,000 sq ft.
Andy Wright, Head of Manufacturing, Calibre Scientific said: “Calibre Scientific are delighted to expand our presence on the AMP, since first setting up on the park in 2022. The leasing of these new state-of-the-art units allows us to significantly expand our operations and build our global presence, while cementing our position as one of the UK’s leading and fastest growing life-science providers.
“Focusing our expansion within the AMP, demonstrates our commitment to the region, and plans to build a life-science campus, achievable through our successful partnership with the Harworth Group and other local business providers.”
R-evolution 4 comprises c83,000 sq. ft of modern flexible business space. The BREEAM “Very Good” certified, EPC A rated development includes rooftop solar PV panels, LED lighting, rainwater harvesting and EV charging points.
Following practical completion in December 2023, Harworth has now leased over 50% of the space within four months of completion, with c37,500 sq. ft of space remaining available for occupation, across units 8A, 8B and 9.
Jonathan Haigh, Chief Investment Officer, Harworth Group, said: “This letting demonstrates our ability to support business growth, as Calibre Scientific adds to its existing presence on the AMP by expanding into newly developed space at R-evolution 4. Together we are realising the vision and benefits to the region of enlarging this established vibrant cluster demonstrating the powerful role of the AMP as a centre of excellence for advanced manufacturing, science and innovation in the UK. We’ve experienced strong demand from occupiers for our high specification R-evolution 4 scheme, with half of the available space now let, and positive discussions ongoing with additional prospective occupiers.”
Harworth was advised by Knight Frank and CPP.
Calibre Scientific website
Harworth website
Images: Harworth
