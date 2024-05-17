News: Constituents' crime concerns at Carlton Park
By Tom Austen
Concerns are being raised about the goings on at a longstanding Rotherham hotel.
Local MP, Sarah Champion says that she has been made aware of "increasing issues with crime, drug use and anti-social behaviour in the Moorgate area and seemingly associated with the Carlton Park Hotel."
Since opening its doors in 1981, Carlton Park has hosted eberything from family events, party nights and visiting football teams. A change of ownership in 2019 saw Red Admiral Vintage pledge to embark on an extensive refurbishmnet but the hotel was closed during the COVID pandemic and has never fully reopened.
The MP believes that the issues are concerning, particularly given the close proximity of Thomas Rotherham College and Oakwood High School.
In a letter to Rotherham Council and South Yorkshire Police, Sarah Champion says: "Residents have contacted me reporting an increase in anti-social behaviour, drug activity and drinking in the area. Residents are concerned that this is linked to the Carlton Park Hotel.
"Residents understand that the hotel is not open to paying guests, but that people arrive and leave at all hours, many of whom appear to be under the influence of drink or drugs.
"Constituents have suggested that the building may be being used as a bail hostel or halfway house."
Authorities are being asked regarding the use of the hotel and the operations at the building.
DJ Hotels & Resorts Ltd had been operating the site but Barton Huxley Management Ltd, a London-registed asset management firm, is currently responsible for the business rates for the premises.
The hotel continues to take bookings and its website states that: "While we are working hard to restore facilities please bear with us while our pool & dining options are closed.
Some recent online reviews seem to back up residents' claims.
One reviewer said last month: "No way can I recommend this hotel to stay in. It’s shabby and run down. I was confronted by a drunk man who was just outside reception. He appeared to be living in the hotel and was aggressive and had wet himself. After confronting us he wandered back inside."
Images: Google Maps
1 comments:
The County is being put in the shade
