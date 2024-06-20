News: Deal finalised for AMP firm
By Tom Austen
A Rotherham-based manufacturer of industrial valves for the control and regulation of liquids and gases has been acquired by a German investment group.
Colson X-Cel, developed as part of the successful X-Cel Group on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham is now wholly owned by the INDUS Group.
INDUS buys and develops “hidden champions” with a clear technological focus. In March 2024, Pneumatic Components Ltd (PCL), a subsidiary of the INDUS portfolio company HORNGROUP, signed the contracts for the acquisition of the company.
With around 40 employees, Colson generates annual sales of around €7m and specialises in producing precision machined components. It predominantly supports the petrochemical (including down hole drilling, surface, and subsea applications) power generation, aerospace and construction industries.
Colson’s range of double block and bleed and instrument valves are machined, assembled, tested and quality assured in-house at its facility on the AMP in Rotherham.
INDUS said that increasing automation in sectors such as the energy industry, the chemical industry and the manufacturing industry is driving market growth for products for regulating liquid and gas flows. New opportunities lie in the future field of environmental and energy c, such as hydrogen applications.
Advertisement
Axel Meyer, member of the INDUS Board of Management responsible for the Engineering segment, said: "With its direct access to the UK and US markets and its globally oriented activities, including in the Middle East, Colson fits very well into our internationalization strategy.
"In the further development of our portfolio companies, we are actively focusing on opening up new markets. Local presence is becoming increasingly important, especially in times of growing protectionism."
Andrew Taylor, previous owner of Colson, added: "Based on its strong position in the UK market, COLSON is increasingly tapping into international growth potential, for example in North America and the Middle East.
"As the new owner, INDUS offers the financial strength and the corresponding expertise to expand the market.”
The company will continue to be managed by existing directors James Hinchliffe (Sales) and Dean Groombridge (Production), with James Houston, Dean Battersby and Lee Wright also joining the board of directors.
Lee Wright, Managing Director at PCL, said: “I am delighted to introduce Colson X-Cel as a new and valued member of the family. The company’s South Yorkshire roots and dedication to UK manufacturing, coupled with its exacting standards for product performance, safety and reliability, make Colson the ideal addition to our fold, where customer satisfaction comes first. It’s clear that we share many of the same values and ideas.
“As we look to understand more about the differing market and product profiles, our aim is to support and facilitate future growth, as well as begin to understand how we might unlock synergistic benefits for both businesses over the longer term.
Colson X-Cel website
INDUS website
Images: PCL
Colson X-Cel, developed as part of the successful X-Cel Group on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham is now wholly owned by the INDUS Group.
INDUS buys and develops “hidden champions” with a clear technological focus. In March 2024, Pneumatic Components Ltd (PCL), a subsidiary of the INDUS portfolio company HORNGROUP, signed the contracts for the acquisition of the company.
With around 40 employees, Colson generates annual sales of around €7m and specialises in producing precision machined components. It predominantly supports the petrochemical (including down hole drilling, surface, and subsea applications) power generation, aerospace and construction industries.
Colson’s range of double block and bleed and instrument valves are machined, assembled, tested and quality assured in-house at its facility on the AMP in Rotherham.
INDUS said that increasing automation in sectors such as the energy industry, the chemical industry and the manufacturing industry is driving market growth for products for regulating liquid and gas flows. New opportunities lie in the future field of environmental and energy c, such as hydrogen applications.
Advertisement
Axel Meyer, member of the INDUS Board of Management responsible for the Engineering segment, said: "With its direct access to the UK and US markets and its globally oriented activities, including in the Middle East, Colson fits very well into our internationalization strategy.
"In the further development of our portfolio companies, we are actively focusing on opening up new markets. Local presence is becoming increasingly important, especially in times of growing protectionism."
Andrew Taylor, previous owner of Colson, added: "Based on its strong position in the UK market, COLSON is increasingly tapping into international growth potential, for example in North America and the Middle East.
"As the new owner, INDUS offers the financial strength and the corresponding expertise to expand the market.”
The company will continue to be managed by existing directors James Hinchliffe (Sales) and Dean Groombridge (Production), with James Houston, Dean Battersby and Lee Wright also joining the board of directors.
Lee Wright, Managing Director at PCL, said: “I am delighted to introduce Colson X-Cel as a new and valued member of the family. The company’s South Yorkshire roots and dedication to UK manufacturing, coupled with its exacting standards for product performance, safety and reliability, make Colson the ideal addition to our fold, where customer satisfaction comes first. It’s clear that we share many of the same values and ideas.
“As we look to understand more about the differing market and product profiles, our aim is to support and facilitate future growth, as well as begin to understand how we might unlock synergistic benefits for both businesses over the longer term.
Colson X-Cel website
INDUS website
Images: PCL
0 comments:
Post a Comment