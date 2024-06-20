News: Plans approved to enable Sheffield fast food favourite to open in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
Plans have been approved that will enable "Britain's best takeaway" to open in the revamped Westgate Chambers development in Rotherham town centre.
Westgate Chambers is a large private-led regeneration project - a £10m scheme designed by Sheffield-based Self Architects involving the creation of a commercial, retail and residential development that involves renovating the buildings around a courtyard, including a Georgian Grade II listed building.
Rothbiz revealed in November 2023 that Sheffield-based burger restaurant, Munchies, had applied for a change of use application for a unit on Main Street.
With three locations across Sheffield, Munchies garnered national acclaim earlier in 2023 when it won The Best Takeaway In Britain Award at the Just Eat Restaurant Awards.
The brand is famed for its burgers and milkshakes and describes itself as having a "generous menu that satisfies big cravings from a business which is big on personality and bigger on flavour."
The plans for the 1,800 sq ft unit at 4 Main Street show kitchen and preparation areas to the rear and booths and banquette seating at the front.
A design statement submitted with the application hints at a playful interior, neon lights and an "instagram-worthy atmosphere."
The Council’s Adult Care, Housing & Public Health Department have raised objections to the proposals in terms of clustering of takeaways in the Town Centre and within the Boston Castle Ward.
Planning policies exist in Rotherham to limit the number of takeaways in prime town centre streets. In this case, planning officers conclude that Main Street is not a Primary or Secondary Street Frontage, adding that: "this takeaway business is considered to be appropriately located within an area of the Town Centre which is dominated by the night time economy, which this use is considered to be complimentary to."
Another policy states that new hot food takeaways are not acceptable within 800 metres of a school or tertiary college facility, except in defined town or local centres, which this site is within.
"In this instance as Rotherham Town Centre is already well served by a number of fast-food takeaways, the additional takeaway will unlikely make a difference. Any college or school children in the area already also have access to range of hot food takeaways."
Conditions include restricting opening hours to 11:00 until 23:30 Sundays to Thursdays, and 11:00 until 02:30 Fridays and Saturdays.
Didn't agree in first place with another fast food place dishing up same unhealthy rubbish being allowed....but it's a bit late questioning it now,place is converted and ready to open.Typical RMBC useless!
I think you have miss-read the article or are unclear on planning processes. No one is questioning anything after the event - the article is reporting on what has been raised during the process and an explanation of the outcome. How does this make the Council useless?
